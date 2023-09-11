Murphy Hockey Law

Connect with us

Crime

Man Arrested for Illegally Entering and Occupying Atlantic City City Hall Overnight

Following a man’s arrest for breaking into City Hall on Sunday, some council members in Atlantic City are pushing for increased security. On Monday...

33 mins ago

Crime

Sister of Kidnapping Victim Provides Testimony in 2016 Clovis Trial

As the trial for Sandra Garcia and her son, Mark Anthony Roque, enters its second week, the accused kidnapping victim and her sister joined...

40 mins ago

Crime

Congressman Henry Cuellar Experiences Carjacking at Gunpoint in Washington

Democratic Texas Representative Henry Cuellar’s automobile was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night close to his home in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighbourhood, just...

48 mins ago
