Researchers are still trying to answer the question of what causes

SEATTLE — Coronavirus infections in patients with mild symptoms, or even no symptoms, can still have health effects that linger for several months, University of Washington researchers have found. A new study published Friday monitored 300 participants from the Seattle area for six to nine months and discovered some previously healthy adults experienced fatigue, loss of smell and taste, and other effects long after their initial diagnosis.

Although previous research has studied “long COVID,” UW Medicine said its latest study ranks among the longest in duration, and its findings were unique since many of its participants were never hospitalized or seriously ill.

“Lingering symptoms are common in those who were sick enough to be in the hospital, as well as in those who really weren’t sick at all when they were diagnosed,” said Dr. Helen Chu, A UW Medicine professor and senior author of the study. “They didn’t even need to be seen in a clinic or an emergency department.”