NASHVILLE, TN — An 8-year-old border collie has become one of America’s youngest and furriest millionaires, according to a report from WTVF.

When 84-year-old Nashville resident Bill Dorris passed away last year he willed $5 million to his faithful canine companion, Lulu. Since dogs can’t legally own money Lulu’s inheritance was placed into trust that’s overseen by 88-year-old Martha Burton, who was a friend of Dorris and Lulu’s new owner.

Prior to his death, Dorris was known as a successful businessman with multiple investments and land holdings, according to the report.

As the dog’s new caretaker Burton is tasked with using the money to “provide for all the needs of Lulu,” WTVF reported.

“I don’t really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog,” Burton told the station.

Lulu’s situation isn’t the first time a pet owner has left money behind for their fury friend.

When New York heiress Leona Helmsley died in 2007 she disinherited her relatives and instead bequeathed $12 million to Trouble, her Maltese dog, according to ABC News. A judge later lowered the inheritance to $2 million.

A trio of dogs in Florida received a windfall in 2010 after their owner, Gail Posner, left the dogs with a $3 million trust fund and a Miami mansion worth $8.3 million upon her death, according to the New York Post.

