Top 18 Romantic Films To Watch This Valentine’s Day

It is that time of the year when the scent of a red rose just seems to linger eternally. Chocolates are more luscious, and whispers of sweetness are simply ravishing. It is that special moment when romance and love are intertwined for lovers to savor.

Yes! It is Valentine’s Day, the time to celebrate that “greatest feeling of all.” For many, an elaborate evening out will certainly spark the fireworks: enjoying a sumptuous dinner, sipping graceful wine, and dancing until the wee hours of the morning. For others, simplicity is their preference: enjoying a home-cooked meal paired with their favorite wine and watching a romantic movie. Does it sound simple enough? Not really.

Finding that special movie could be a daunting task inasmuch as the list of choices is long. Luckily, we have compiled a roundup of some of the top romantic movies of all time. From old movie classics to modern romantic comedies, this trove of movie gems is sure to win you over to celebrate the loveliest day of the year.

Related

2021 Entertainment Awards Show Guide: When, Where To Watch

What’s New On Netflix: February 2021

Here are our favorite romantic movies to watch this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Top 18 Romantic Movies of All Time

“Casablanca” (1942) — Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman; directed by Michael Curtiz

A love triangle, inescapable past, political allegory and wartime passion make “Casablanca” a timeless romantic classic. Winner of Best Picture at the 1944 Academy Awards, it portrays the painful love story of Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman). Together, Bogart’s determined bravado and Bergman’s expressive eyes evoke an unforgettable, palpable chill of sadness in the film’s dramatic ending. Grab those tissues! You will need them, especially, when you hear Bogart’s famous lines: “Here’s looking at you, kid” and “We’ll always have Paris.”

Fun fact: There were two short-lived “Casablanca” TV prequels: one that aired in 1955 and another in 1983.

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@streams/stories/mmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-mma-6424a

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@streams/stories/freemmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-usman-vs-burns

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@streams/stories/mmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-usman-vs-burns-2021-online-free

https://projects.humanitarianmaking.org/@streams/stories/livetv-ufc-258-fight-live-mma-stream-free-watch-usman-vs-burns-full-fight-online

https://projects.wra.net/@streams/stories/mmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-mma-728e5

https://projects.wra.net/@streams/stories/free-ufc-258-full-fight-live-online-usman-vs-burns-full-fight-live-stream-tv

https://wikifactory.com/@streams/stories/mmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-mma-6ff1f

https://projects.opennext.eu/@streams/stories/mmastreams-watch-ufc-258-full-fight-live-stream-reddit-mma

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/