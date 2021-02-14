Winter Storm Advisories For The Hudson Valley

HUDSON VALLEY, NY — The National Weather Service has posted hazardous outlooks and winter storm advisories across the region.

For Rockland and Westchester counties: Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

For Orange and Putnam counties: Isolated freezing rain and/or freezing drizzle can create some localized icy conditions on any surfaces that are untreated.

Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roadways, especially tonight into early Sunday.

“It’s not much, but a little ice can cause very treacherous conditions,” said Alex Marra and Bill Potter of Hudson Valley Weather. “So just be alert to the potential for some slick spots around the region overnight… and use a little extra caution. If the roads look wet, they’re likely icy.”

Dutchess and Ulster counties also have a hazardous outlook posted, but it’s for Monday.

“There is potential for a widespread moderate wintry mixed precipitation Monday into Tuesday. Amounts and impacts remain uncertain at this time,” says the National Weather Service.

