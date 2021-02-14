Global Lady Bags Investigation announced for Long-Term Investors 2021

The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: C stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Citigroup Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C stocks, concerns whether certain Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.

According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Citi’s internal controls, risk management capabilities, and regulatory compliance and that as a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Citi’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between February 25, 2017, and October 12, 2020.

Those who purchased shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) have certain options

