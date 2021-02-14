New Jersey Man Has Tearful Reunion With Dog Who Saved His Life Webinar in The 2021

rian Myers, 59, was being released from the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, when he was greeted by his 6-year-old German shepherd Sadie. He was in tears and in good spirits as the dog came rushing over to lick his face.

Myers adopted Sadie in September from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, and on Jan. 16 the rescued dog became the rescuer after the Teaneck resident suffered a stroke in his sleep. He had fallen out of bed and was unable to get up when the dog noticed he was in distress.

Sadie was able to keep Myers awake by licking his face and pulled him across the room to his cell phone, where he called for help, according to a Facebook post shared by the animal refuge.

“Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home … this time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life,” the shelter said.

Myers told WABC-TV that he doesn’t know what would’ve happened to him if it wasn’t for Sadie.

“I don’t know how she knew to do it, but that she was able to pull me the way she did, I was so grateful to her,” Myers told the network. “I live alone, so if she hadn’t come and did what she did, I may as well have been worse off than I am right now.”

He is expected to recover from the incident, and Myers said he hopes more people will be encouraged to adopt rescue animals after hearing his story.

In the wake of the incident the Ramapo-Bergen shelter has been collecting donations to help pay for Sadie’s care while Myers remains on disability.

