Vafa Jamali Appointed as CEO of “NewCo”, New Publicly Traded Spine and Dental Company to Spin Out of Zimmer

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that after an extensive search, Vafa Jamali has been appointed as CEO of “NewCo”, the independent, publicly traded company that will be created by a previously announced spin off transaction, expected to close in mid-2022. NewCo will be comprised of Zimmer Biomet’s current Spine and Dental businesses.

Mr. Jamali most recently served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Rockley Photonics, where he led commercial strategic planning for the early-stage integrated optics solutions provider. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and President of Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Informatics (RGI) at Medtronic, responsible for the strategic direction, R&D, global execution and leadership of the $3 billion in annual revenue business that included 10,000 team members across four businesses and 14 manufacturing sites. During his tenure at Medtronic, he was also successful in significantly accelerating growth and expanding margins across his division within the company.

“Vafa’s extensive knowledge and experience in building teams, developing long-term growth strategies, prioritizing resources, driving execution and delivering growth across the medical device industry make him the ideal leader to shape the direction of NewCo and move the business forward,” said Bryan Hanson, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. “I look forward to partnering with Vafa – and the leadership team that he builds – through this important transition so we can position NewCo for maximum success.”

“I’m so excited to join NewCo at this pivotal time in the company’s creation,” said Mr. Jamali. “This is a prime opportunity to leverage my experience in execution and value creation for NewCo. I am looking forward to working closely with the new team to develop and drive investment strategies and a plan for long-term growth in the Spine and Dental markets – all with a relentless focus on delivering for patients, customers, team members and our future shareholders.”

With more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry – including 20 years in executive leadership positions – Mr. Jamali has extensive knowledge in a variety of medical device specialties. Before leading the RGI business, he served as Senior Vice President and President of Early Technologies at Medtronic. Prior to Medtronic, he held leadership roles at Covidien, Cardinal Health, and Baxter. Mr. Jamali received his Bachelor of Commerce degree with distinction from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada. He has completed a number of executive leadership programs, including the Harvard Executive Leadership Program in 2020. Mr. Jamali also serves on the Board of Directors for Baylis Medical, a manufacturer of innovative cardiology devices.

