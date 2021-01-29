Digital Textile Printing Market too Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2025

Digital textile printing is an innovative ink-based method in textile printing which facilitates the manufactures to print any design on any textile or fabric. This printing method is performed on large format rolls or garments. Digital textile printing method use inks that are usually water-soluble dyes. This method can be used on both synthetic and natural fabrics. Digital textile printing is widely used in the printing of garments and clothes such as promotional wears, t-shirts, flags, banners, and is used in several other textile applications.

The key factors propelling the growth of digital textile printing market are rising demand in the advertising and textile industries, faster adaptability of newer fashion designs, and a decrease in per unit cost of printing by using digital printers. Further, increase in R&D activities for industrial textile printing, increased adoption in home decor and vehicle wrap applications, acceptance of polyester in the digital textile printing market are the factors that are anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high initial investment cost is restraining the growth of the digital textile printing market.

The List of Companies:

1. Seiko Epson Corporation

2. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

3. Kornit Digital

4. Electronics for Imaging, Inc.

5. d.gen Inc.

6. Durst Phototechnik AG

7. Dover Corporation

8. Konica Minolta, Inc.

9. The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

10. Agfa-Gevaert Group

The latest research report on the “Digital Textile Printing Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Digital Textile Printing market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Digital Textile Printing market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply, and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view of the Digital Textile Printing Market in order to help decision-makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Digital Textile Printing market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Digital Textile Printing Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Digital Textile Printing Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Digital Textile Printing Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.

