Equipment Market 2021 Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast To 2027

Cricket is the second most admired game in the world with approximately 2.5 billion fans. It is the national game of England and is most popular in the UK,India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Australia.The cricket equipment consists of bat, ball, helmet, batting gloves, wicket keeping gloves, abdominal guard, thigh guard, forearm guard, leg pads, shin pads, stump and bails, and other accessories. The cricket market is growing at a significant rate as these equipment are not only used for professional games but also for amateur events. The equipment is being designed and manufactured according to the customers. Different raw materialsare used for each product and the size of the equipment also varies according to the target market. The price range is also set differently for each segment and strategy of product bundling by making cricket kits is implemented by various industriesTo Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Get Sample copy of the report at – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6720

Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)

Companies covered Kookaburra, Gunn & Moore, Gray –Nicolls, SanspareilsGreenlands, Adidas, Puma, Sunridges, Reebok, SpartanSports, British Cricket Balls, Woodworm Cricket, CA sports, Sommers Sports, MRF, Kippax Cricket, Slazenger.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

•Lockdown Scenario

The Lockdown Scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge loss to the market. The major cricket events being planned in various parts of the world have to be either postponed or canceled due to the widespread virus and social distancing. The cricket equipment market has been impacted in terms of sales.

•Production Hampered

The production has been hampered due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units in various parts of the world and due to a shortage of labor. The raw material like wood, leather, and other for manufacturing the equipment has been difficult to procure.

•Impaired Supply Chain

The supply chain has been disrupted as the distribution channels have been affected and the brand stores have been closed for a certain amount of time. This has impacted the sales and revenue of the market. The main disadvantage to the cricket equipment market is the impact on consumer behavior post COVID-19 scenario.

•Regulatory Hurdles

The government has postponed and canceled cricket events which has affected the growth of the market.

•Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers,and Impact Analysis

The cricket equipment market has expanded over the centuries. Earlier, the bats used for batting in the game were more like a hockey stick, as the technology and advancements were made the cricket equipment market started bringing variations in the size, shape, and material used for the equipment. The advancement in the manufacturing process, availability of various raw material, increasing demand, awareness about the trends, price of the products, quality of the products, increase in the disposable income, luxurious lifestyles, trending sports events, celebrity endorsements and innovation in the existing types of equipment are the factors that drive the growth of the global cricket equipment market. However, the increase in competition, entry of new players, and availability of alternate equipment hinder the market growth. Adversely, investments in innovative types of equipment, increasing the comfort of the customers, merging of new brands and targeting the general market other than the mainstream help the industries to expand its market share.

•Necessity is the mother of Invention

The biggest customer of this market is the cricket team of various countries. As the game has become popular, more people have been drawn toward this market. The necessity in the precision of the events and matches held has impacted the innovation in the equipment. The key players like StanceBeam and Kookaburra have collaborated to bring an advanced smart cricket bat sensor, which helps the players to analyze their game making them more meticulous. The mobile application launched by StanceBeam is used to gather all the information on the Bat speed, 3D Swing Analysis, Power Index, and other details just by a touch. Many other innovative ideas are like Helmet cams, sensors in the stump, bail and boundary lines, colored bats, various value additions in the bat and ball for providing comfort to the players have been launched in the market.

•Expanding the Market Size

Many companies have just not been limited to the mainstream. The market has been expanding and the companies are coming up with new strategies to increase market penetration. The product bunding is done in the form of cricket kits according to the market segment. Along with the basic types of equipment, the market has also witnessed the increase in demand for other accessories like footwear, bags, clothing, indoor gears, bat grips, and others serving the market growth.

