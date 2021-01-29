Recloser Market 2021 Trade Analysis, Future Product Development and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights

The power industry is facing high demand from the developing nations like China and India. Besides, there is huge demand for reliable power infrastructure in the distribution sector. Typical circuit breakers were not able to cope up with the load fluctuations and long power cuts due to circuit breaks. This has driven the market for reclosers as they are capable of handling load imbalances and automatic resetting of power. Recloser technology is capable of replacing the obsolete circuit breakers by innovated automated circuit breaks that detect and solve the fault and presume the electricity supply.

The recloser circuits are expected to grow by the fact that it is capable of cutting the maintenance costs of the existing circuits and implementing internet of things in the power distribution sector. The global power distribution electronic equipment industry is investing in R&D for better recloser type that can handle faults at high voltage levels. The recloser market by voltage level is classified as High voltage levels, Medium voltage levels and Low voltage levels. By deploying the high voltage reclosers, the disturbance caused at the level of 38 kV can also be handled automatically and this will replace the human resource.

On the basis of phase recloser type, the market is classified as single phase recloser, three phase recloser and triple single recloser. The three phase recloser technology have been very successful in recent years, by virtue of its ability of handling the load imbalance at even three consecutive faults at high voltage levels. The three phase recloser is small in size and has more power to weight ratio which helps in deployment, transportation and installation of three phase recloser over single phase recloser.

Global Recloser market is projected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drivers

Market Research Analysis

Epoxy insulated recloser by insulation type and microprocessor based recloser by control type are expected to dominate a major market share.

The epoxy insulated recloser which is a segment of insulation type recloser fulfills the objective of inherently reliable, automation intelligence as well as eco-friendly reclosers as they do not use oil and gas insulation. They have advantage over oil and gas insulated recloser as they have permanent flexibility, superior tracking resistance, and leak-proof and are of higher tensile strength. With their higher advantage over oil and gas insulated recloser, they are anticipated to capture a major market share. For instance, Siemens a major company in electrical equipment has launched the manufacturing units of cycloaliphatic epoxy insulated reclosers in Germany, U.K. and North California. Based on control type, the market is segmented as electrical control, hydraulic control and microprocessor based control. Microprocessor based control are expected to grow at a faster pace as they have higher ability to detect the faults and based on microprocessor chips.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global recloser market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Recloser market by its Phase Recloser type, control type, insulation type, voltage rating type and by region.

By Phase Recloser Type

Single phase recloser

Three phase recloser

Triple single recloser

By Voltage rating Type

High

Medium

Low

By Control type

Electrical control

Hydraulic control

Microprocessor based control

By Insulation type

Oil insulator

Gas insulator

Epoxy insulator

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Siemens (Germany)

G&W (China)

General Electrics (U.S.)

Schnieder (France)

Noja Power (U.S)

Stelmec (India)

Arteche (Spain)

Entec Electric and electronic (Korea)

Solomon Corp. (U.S)

Hughes Power System (Sweden) and Ergon Energy (Australia)

