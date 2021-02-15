Transportation Fuel Market 2021 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size And Share Estimation By 2028 With Top Players

Growing transportation services are aiding the expansion of the Global Transportation Fuel Market. This information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transportation Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Biofuels, and others), By End-User (Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Transportation fuels are extensively used in different vehicles to generate energy. Some of the transportation fuels include diesel, gasoline, aviation turbine fuel, and biofuel. The global market is expected to grow with the rapidly increasing international trade.

Top Players

Total

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

PETRONAS

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Allied Aviation Services

Royal Dutch Shell

Gazprom

Centrica

Valero Energy Corporation

Rosneft

Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi Co. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP

Chevron

Key Market Driver – Increase in sales of vehicles and increase in disposable income

Key Market Restraint – Environment-related issues of burning transportation fuel

Asia Pacific Sees Maximum Growth Among Other Regions

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a higher rate in the global transportation fuel market during the forecast years. The market registers the maximum growth in the Asia Pacific owing to the rising population. This is further expected to fuel the demand for transportation fuels and will continue to increase in the forthcoming years. The number of vehicles in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China is increasing, primarily on account of rising per capita income among end-users. This is expected to enable growth in the transportation fuel market in Asia Pacific.

The growing aircraft traffic in countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., and the U.S. is expected to augment the demand for aviation fuel during the forecast period. Consequently, the transportation fuel market in North America and Europe is anticipated to rise between 2018 and 2026. Apart from these regions, the market is likely to grow in the Middle East and Africa owing to its improving economic rate.

Segmentation

By Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Biofuels

Aviation Turbine Fuel

CNG

Others

By End User

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Waterways

By Geography

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Shift Towards Eco-friendly and Bio-based Fuels Spurs Growth of the Market

The rapid growth in industrialization and the increasing sales of passenger cars are likely to stimulate growth in the transportation fuel market. The majority of the vehicles are highly dependent on crude oils which include gasoline, fuel oil, diesel among others. “The growing carbon emissions from such vehicles is compelling organizations and governments to develop bio-based, clean and eco-friendly transportation fuels,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Moreover, governments are planning to promote some of the low emission fuels which include hydrogen, electricity, natural gas, and biodiesel. Furthermore, the demand for the above-mentioned fuels is expected to increase across the world over the projected horizon. This, as a result, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the transportation fuel market.

Rising disposable income among the population is resulting in an increasing number of vehicles. This is another factor driving the market and thus increasing transportation fuel consumption. Furthermore, the improved transportation infrastructure in developed and some developing countries act as a potential growth enabler in the market.

However, certain environmental issues associated with transportation fuel are likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition to this, emission control norms have become strict in developed and developing nations, which can impede the growth of the market. Also, the population caused by transportation fuels is expected to restrict the growth in the next few years.

Market Advances with a Multi-billion Euro Deal Between BASF and DEA

