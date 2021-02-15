Screw compressor Market Survey, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2021-2025

Overview:

The global screw compressor market is witnessing a substantial hike in its demand and the market may record a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period (2018 to 2023).

Market Research Future (MRFR) identified the evolution of end user industries, rising oil & gas exploration activities, technological integration, its advantage of piston compressors as it yields low noise, are some of the major features that can bolster the market growth. Energy-efficient designs and better rental plans are expected to set the market for better targets.

However, the fluctuation of the steel price can hold back the market from registering proper growth in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global market report on the screw compressors market includes a study based on a proper segmentation. This segmentation includes type, stage, portability, and end user as major aspects of the market.

By types of screw compressors, the global study has been segmented into oil-free and oil-injected compressors. The oil-injected compressor segment had the largest market share as these find substantial traction as an insulator to seal gaps and maintain the temperature of industrial machines. The oil-free segment is known for its demand in mining and oil & gas for extraction.

By portability, the global market report on the screw compressor includes a study of portable and stationary. The portable segment, with its operational benefits, can generate higher revenues and is viable in both short-term and long-term rental agreements.

By stage, the global study on the screw compressor market focuses on a single-stage compressor and multi-stage compressor.

By end users, the analysis of the screw compressor market can be segmented into oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, mining, power, and chemical. The construction segment would benefit much from rapid urbanization and changing city lives.

Regional Analysis:

In Asia Pacific, the market is slated to benefit significantly for its demand is growing among various burgeoning industries. Oil & gas exploration activities are also boosting the market. In North America, the US and Canada would create a robust premise for the market to register growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Metro Air Compressor (U.S.)

Lewis System (U.S.)

CAPS Australia (Australia)

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)

Stewart & Stevenson LLC (U.S.)

United Rentals Inc. (U.S.)

Air Energy Group LLC (U.S.)

Aggreko plc (U.K.)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

Kaeser Kompressoren SE (Germany)

These companies are charting routes using various strategic mechanisms to ensure market growth. MRFR’s tracing of their past activities could help in understanding trends that are impacting the market and could influence the outcomes in the coming years.

