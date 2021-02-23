Solar Hybrid Inverter Market 2021 Competitive Scenario, Financial Overview and High-profit Margins 2025

Overview:

The global report on the solar hybrid inverter market includes a study that predicts valuation and CAGR. According to that, the market valuation could cross USD 12,829 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the market would benefit from factors like the rising concerns for eco-friendly measures, investments in research and development projects, favorable government policies, and others as major contributors to the market.

However, the high cost of solar inverters could hold back the growth for the solar hybrid inverter market.

Segmentation:

The global report on the solar hybrid inverter market includes a study of segments like the product and end user. Market players could gain insights from this segmentation and its analysis of factors and dynamics.

By product, the study of the global solar hybrid inverter market includes single-phase hybrid solar inverter and three-phase hybrid solar inverter. The market will be dominated by the three-phase hybrid segment as its application in the residential sector is rising.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the market as the region is expected to benefit from the presence of a high number of associated players. In India, the demand for such sources is growing. In Europe, the market will benefit from eco-friendly consumer behavior.

Competitive Landscape:

Havells (India)

Schneider Electric (France)

Flin Energy (India)

Pure Volt (India)

Microtek Inverters (India)

Delta Energy Systems (Germany)

Luminous (India)

EAST Group (China)

Su-Kam power systems (India)

Redback Technologies (Australia)

Tabuchi Electric (US)

Voltronic Power Technology (Taiwan)

SolarEdge Technologies (Israel)

KACO new energy (Germany)

SolaX Power (China)

MRFR analysts included the recent changes launched by these companies that span across strategic measures like merger, acquisition, innovation, branding, investment for research, and others.

