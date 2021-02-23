High Pressure Pumps Market 2021 Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with massive CAGR Development

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its new report on the global high pressure pumps market 2020, states different forces that can impact the market. In addition, a report on the analysis of the impact of COVID 19 pandemic on the global high pressure pumps market is provided along with the report.

According to MRFR study, the global high pressure pumps market is likely to rise at 3.35% CAGR across the forecast period. The high pressure pumps market value is likely to rise to USD 3.16 Bn from USD 2.51 through 2018 and 2025. The increase in investments in the field of oil and gas is likely to underpin the expansion of the high pressure pump market across the study period.

The ability of high pressure pumps to bear pressure above normal pressure is highly advantageous in areas, such as agriculture, water supply and sewerage, and draining for flood prevention. High pressure pumps are extensively deployed for liquid transfer in washing systems, water-supply systems, water-treatment systems, cooling & air-conditioning systems, industrial plants, firefighting systems, and boiler feeding systems. High pressure pump are observed to have high demand in case of metal fabrication and automotive industry. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the high pressure pump market.

Segment Study

The segment analysis of the global high pressure pumps market is based on type, pressure range, and end users.

The type based segments of the high pressure pumps market are dynamic and positive displacement. The increase in the application of dynamic high pressure pumps can boost the growth of the market. The rise in the utility of positive displacement high pressure pumps market can benefit the market in the years to come.

The pressure range based segments of the high pressure pumps market are 101 Bar to 500 Bar, 30 Bar to 100 bar, and above 500 Bar. The high rate of utility of 30 Bar to 100 bar high pressure pumps can support the expansion of the market.

The end users based segments of the global high pressure pumps market are power generation, chemical & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries.

Regional Analysis

The increase in construction projects in the Asia Pacific region is likely to cause the regional high pressure pump market to lead the global market, reveals the regional study of the worldwide market of high pressure pumps by MRFR. Regional evaluation of the high pressure pumps market aids in the understanding of key trends of the market in different regions and explains the impact of different geographic factors on the market. Moreover, rise in FDI in CCS projects can also promote the expansion of APAC high pressure pumps market across the study period. In North America, the increase in the adoption of high pressure pumps to meet waste water and sewage treatment demand is expected to cause the regional high pressure pump market to thrive across the forecast period. The presence of reputed high pressure pump dealers in the region and their active focus contracts and agreements with suppliers of different utilities and industries that require High Pressure Pumps can promote the expansion of the market in North America. Similar growth boosters are observed for EU high pressure pump market.

Key Players

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Maximator GmbH (Germany)

Cat Pumps (UK)

Andritz (Austria)

Grundfos (Denmark)

GEA Group (Germany)

Sulzer Ltd (Switzerland)

Danfoss (Denmark)

KSB SE & Co. (Germany)

Hammelmann (India)

