Medium Voltage Cable Market 2020 With COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Upcoming Trends & Forecast Till 2026

The global medium voltage cables market size is likely to reach USD 56.39 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The rising technological advancement in grid infrastructures will impel energy providers to increase energy production by deploying distribution lines, which in turn will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2002, there was a construction of the Cross-Sound Cable, which consisted of a pair of high-voltage DC transmission lines through Long Island sound that connects the electricity grids of New York and New England. Furthermore, the focus of countries towards the expansion of grid systems for maximum power supply will uplift the medium voltage cables market share in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2015, the development of 2,383 kilometre-long ultra-high-voltage transmission line connecting Jiuquan city, in northwest China’s Gansu Province with central China’s Hunan Province. Deng Qinghong, deputy director of the construction department of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company, said in a statement, “This ultra-high-voltage transmission line can transfer 40 billion kilowatt-hours of power to Hunan each year, meeting one-fourth of the total power demand in the province. This power can also benefit other central China provinces through the central China power grid.”

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797

List of the Major Companies Operating in Medium Voltage Cables Market Include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

General Cable

NKT

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

ABB

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab

Jiangnan Group Limited

Schneider Electric

Tratos

Universal Cables Ltd

Brugg Cables

Riyadh Cables Group Company

Synergy Cables

ZTT

Ask for Customisation https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/medium-voltage-cable-market-100797

NKT Contract for offshore Export Cable Systems Will Spur Business Advances

NKT, a leading cable and cable accessories supplier, signed a supplier agreement with Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A and Creyke Beck B site for the delivery and installation of high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable systems. The NKT delivery and order will comprise of 4×175 km of 320 kV DC offshore export power cables and approx. 4×32 km of 320 kV DC onshore export power cables as well as installation by the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria. The manufacturing of the power cables will commence from the end-2021 at the manufacturing plant in Karlskrona, Sweden. The estimation of the contract is valued at EUR 360 million. The agreement between NKT and Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A and Creyke Beck B will contribute positively to the medium voltage cables market trends owing to its supply of green energy to approximately 3 million households in the UK. Furthermore, the NKT President and CEO, Alexander Kara said in a statement “I am excited that our long-term customers of Equinor and SSE have selected NKT as turnkey provider of the cable systems for the Dogger Bank Wind Farms Creyke Beck A/B and recognize us as a high-voltage DC technology partner in the market. In addition, I am pleased to observe the continued European focus on increasing the use of renewable energy sources, which is a trend from which NKT sees good growth opportunities”.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Medium Voltage Cable Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100797

Other Exclusive Reports:

Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

Smart Transformers Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2026

Cloud Gaming Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Mobile Advertising Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

ERP Software Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2026

Natural Gas Generators Market Trend, Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Portable Generator Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/