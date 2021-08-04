(2021-2030) Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Market Trends, Emerging Growth, Competitor Analysis And Industry Overview

The Business Research Company offers “Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, And Parks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030” in its research report store. It is the most comprehensive report available on this market and will help gain a truly global perspective as it covers 60 geographies. The regional and counAtry breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth, and highlights important trend s and strategies that players in the market can adopt.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market report describes and explains the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks services market consists of sales of museum, historical site, zoo, and park services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that conserve and exhibit objects of historical value, archaeological sites, live plant and animal life displays, and natural areas or settings. The museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is segmented into museums; historical sites; zoos & botanical gardens and nature parks and other similar institutions.

The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and parks market is expected to grow from $41.84 billion in 2020 to $48.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Some of the major players of the museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market are Krusger, Zoological Garden of Berlin, The American Museum of Natural History, National Museum of China, British Museum.

The countries covered in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The global museums, historical sites, zoos, and par market is segmented –

1) By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos & Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions

2) By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food and Beverages, Others

3) By Visitors’ Age Group: Below 25 Years, 25 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years, 75 Years and Above

4) By Visitors’ Gender: Male, Female

