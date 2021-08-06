Comic Book Market Report, Size, Insights, Share, Forecast | Valuates Reports

Comic Book Market

A comic book also called comic magazine or simply comic, is a publication that consists of comics art in the form of sequential juxtaposed panels that represent individual scenes. Panels are often accompanied by descriptive prose and written narrative, usually, dialog contained in word balloons emblematic of the comics art form.

Comic Book Market Size

In 2020, the global Comic Book market size was USD 3865.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4840.8 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Comic Book Market Share

Geographically, Asia Pacific has the largest market, which took up about 41.26% of the global market in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 28.36%, 22.73%.

Comic Book Market Segmentation

Comic Book market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Comic Book market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Comic Book market is segmented into

• Physical Comic Book

• Digital Comic Book

By types, Comic Books main includes Physical Comic Book and Digital Comic Book. Physical Comic Book is the most widely used which took up about 89.90 % of the total sales in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Comic Book market is segmented into

• Retail Store

• Bookstore

• Online Sales

By applications, Comic Books are mainly sold in Retail Store, Bookstore and Online Sales. And Bookstore was the most widely used area which took up about 49.01% of the total in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

• United States

• Canada

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK.

• Italy

• Russia

• Nordic Countries

• Rest of Europe

Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Comic Book Market Share Analysis

Comic Book market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Comic Book product introduction, recent developments, Comic Book sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

• The Walt Disney Company

• Warner Bros

• Image Comics

• IDW Publishing

• Boom! Studios

• Shueisha

• Shogakukan

• Kodansha

• Kadokawa Future Publishing

• Hakusensha

• Akita Shoten

• Futabasha

• BAMBOO

• Casterman

• Cinebook

FAQ:

1. Who are the key players in the comic book market?

Some of the key players are The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros, Image Comics, IDW Publishing, Boom! Studios, Shueisha, Shogakukan, Kodansha, Kadokawa Future Publishing, Hakusensha, Akita Shoten.

2. What is the size of Comic Book Market?

In 2020, the global Comic Book market size was USD 3865.7 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4840.8 Million by the end of 2027

3. What is the Comic Book Market growth?

The global Comic Book Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%.

4. Which region holds largest market share in the Comic Book?

Geographically, Asia Pacific has the largest market, which took up about 41.26% of the global market in 2019, while North America and Europe were about 28.36%, 22.73%.

5. Which segment holds largest market share in the Comic Book?

Physical Comic Book is the most widely used which took up about 89.90 % of the total sales in 2019.

6. Which is the largest application in the Comic Book Market?

Comic Books are mainly sold in Retail Store, Bookstore and Online Sales. And Bookstore was the most widely used area which took up about 49.01% of the total in 2019.

