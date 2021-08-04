Embolization Particles Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2027 | Reports and Data

A novel research report on global Embolization Particles Market has been recently published by Reports and Data to offer a compressive market dynamics along with industry growth, market size, latest as well as emerging trends, growth opportunities and limitations. The report also offers insights on market segmentations, regional bifurcations and top companies. The data is collected and evaluated by professionals and industry experts. The main aim of this report is to offer a brief about market size, market growth and investment approaches for the users and investors.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years. The global Embolization Particles market is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion in 2028 from USD 1.17 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.7%. Factors such as technological advancements in the medicine and healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of various diseases and outbreaks such as COVID-19 are boosting growth of the global Embolization Particles market. In addition, increasing focus on drug development and rising investments in research and development activities, and growing adoption of home-care settings are key factors supporting global market growth.

The key players in the market are channelizing various strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, license agreements, mergers and acquisitions to gain a robust footing in the market. Increasing shortage of medical devices, medications, and other healthcare facilities during the current pandemic situation is expected to benefit key companies throughout the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Inc., BTG plc, Edwards Lifesciences, Sirtex Medical Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Embolization Particles Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

• Radioembolization Spheres

• Microspheres

• Drug-Eluting Beads

• PVA Particles & Gelfoam Particles

• Other Particles

By Application (USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

• Peripheral Vascular Disease

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Urology

• Others

By End-user (USD Million, 2017 – 2027)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Centers

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key findings covered in the report:

• The report provides comprehensive market dynamics including market size, share and growth rate over the forecast period.

• The report offers details about current market scenario, historical data and precise market forecast for coming years.

• Comprehensive study on demand and supply dynamics, production and consumption rates

• The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give accurate market insights.

• Overview of research and development activities, business expansion plans and technological advancements.

