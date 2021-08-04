Rising Sri Lankan Music Star Kasun Anjana is verified on the Platforms YouTube and Spotify

“Music has no boundaries and unifies souls irrespective of class, culture and other divisions”. This is something the upcoming Sri Lankan Musical Artist, Kasun Anjana, believes. Experts in the world of music believe that he is one of the artists to watch out for in the Sri Lankan Music Scene, which has been making the right kind of noises around the world for some time now. Kasun Anjana is the Rising Star in Sri Lankan Music Scene. As a musician, he is verified on the platforms YouTube and Spotify and has earned many followers.

The famous singer has belted out several hit numbers in the recent past. He is able to create music of any type, having a wide knowledge of different genres of music. The artist’s website features all these songs. It is rare to find such a musician as Kasun Anjana and there is a lot of variety in his music.

Kasun Anjana is presently working at Echo Entertainment as a music composer-producer. This is quite an achievement, considering the fact that in Sri Lanka, this is the biggest record label company with famed musician Ashan Fernando as the owner.

A versatile musician, Kasun Anjana has come out with a music video recently – and his fans have loved it a lot. He has plans to release more music videos in the coming months, promising different varieties in his work. His songs and compositions are marked by fantastic lyrics and amazing tunes. His music videos are available on his website, as well as various other well known social media channels, such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

About Kasun Anjana

A Sri Lankan Musical Artist, Kasun Anjana is an expert Music Composer, Music Producer, Singer and Social Media Consultant. He is known for his versatility and ability to produce music in any genre.

