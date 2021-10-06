Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis 2021-2026: Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education, Xueda Education, American Tutor, TutorZ, Chegg.com, Eduboard, Manhattan Review, ITutorGroup, MindLaunch, MandarinRocks, Web International English, Kaplan, Brighter Minds Tutoring, EF Education First,

﻿Introduction: Private Tutoring Market

The Private Tutoring industry study focuses on providing detailed knowledge of all the industry allied dynamics. The report analyzes each and every aspect of the Private Tutoring market thoroughly. The research includes inclusive data over all the vital financial topics related to the market along with the genuine market statistics. The industry research discusses the valuation status of the Private Tutoring market in detail. The pattern of growth seen in the industry performance over time is studied in depth in the industry analysis. The study included in the analysis report helps market entities to get a thorough knowledge of all the vital changes in the industry dynamics. All the factors that are propelling or restricting the industry growth are analyzed comprehensively in the research report.

Competitor Profiling: Private Tutoring Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Private Tutoring market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 269.3 million by 2020, from $ 190.2 million in 2019. Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private Tutoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Private Tutoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Private Tutoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Private Tutoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Afterschool Cram School

Others

Segmentation by Application:

4-12 Years Old

13-21 Years Old

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Ambow Education

New Oriental

TAL Education

Xueda Education

American Tutor

TutorZ

Chegg.com

Eduboard

Manhattan Review

ITutorGroup

MindLaunch

MandarinRocks

Web International English

Kaplan

Brighter Minds Tutoring

EF Education First

The Private Tutoring market study report analyzes all the deliberate movements and premeditated developments in the market across the globe. The market study also provides readers with comprehensive data over all the vital market events being held across the globe. In addition, the study also provides thorough discussion on all the major market investments. The industry study report provides in-depth discussion on all the development opportunities and market threats being faced in the Private Tutoring industry. The study offers users with smart and innovative solutions to conquer the industry challenges. The technological innovations in the Private Tutoring industry have played a crucial part in the overall development of the industry. The Private Tutoring industry study analyzes all the technological innovations in the industry in detail. The research chiefly focuses on the enlargement of the industry in forecasted period.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Private Tutoring Market

Analysis by Type:

Analysis by Application:

The Private Tutoring industry report includes detailed discussion on all the vital parameters of the market. The industry study includes the comprehensive analysis of all the famous market trends and techniques implemented by the market bodies. These trends play a crucial role in keeping up with the powerful competition in the Private Tutoring industry. The industry study report includes the data related to demands of the Private Tutoring market at various times. The in depth study of the future scope of the Private Tutoring market is included in the market study report. The market study report analyzes all the development policies and plans implemented by the entities in the Private Tutoring industry in order to expand business boundaries. The industry research offers users with detailed depiction of market statistics with the help of numerous graphs, charts and tables.

Regional Coverage of Private Tutoring Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Private Tutoring Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Private Tutoring Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Private Tutoring Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Private Tutoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Private Tutoring Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Private Tutoring Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Private Tutoring Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Private Tutoring Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Private Tutoring Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Private Tutoring Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Private Tutoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Private Tutoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Private Tutoring Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Private Tutoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Private Tutoring Revenue in 2020

3.3 Private Tutoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Private Tutoring Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Private Tutoring Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

