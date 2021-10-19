Robot End-Effector Market 2028: Company I, Company II, Company III

﻿The Robot End-Effector industry analysis report is a documentation of the in-depth information related to all the parameters allied with the market. The Robot End-Effector industry analysis covers the holistic view on all the industry dynamics. The details on the Robot End-Effector industry valuation status are added to the industry study report along with the genuine market statistics. The study offers the detailed study of the changes in the market dynamics over the years and helps in understanding the nature of changes in the market. The research report analyzes all the factors having an influence on the growth of the Robot End-Effector industry.

The robot end-effector market was valued at US$ 3,125.59 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,664.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021–2028. Due to adaptive robot arms and end-effectors, automation of various business process can be done at a fraction of the time, unlike traditional industrial robots. A broad range of complex tasks can now be accomplished due to the flexibility and versatility of the end-effectors, which maximizes the return on investment (ROI). Increase in applications of automating packaging and palletizing in the manufacturing industry and swift growth in modernization & industrialization across all the regions are positively influencing the market growth. The mounting adoption of collaborative robots (Cobots), owing to their advantages and features is another factor propelling the market growth. Additionally, the robot end-effector market is poised to flourish in the coming years as governments of developing countries are attracting foreign direct investments to optimize hectic and monotonous operations performed across industries with ease and precision. Thus, all the above factors are catering to the growth of the market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Robot End-Effector MarketCOVID-19 has negatively impacted businesses in four critical areas, such as supply chain/operations, workforce, 2020 investments, and product offering. In the first nine months, overhead costs, including expenses for sales, Research & Development (R&D), and administration of various providers fell adversely, due to severe measures taken in the course of the pandemic. Despite the effects of the global outbreak, earnings were improved primarily due to continuous optimization of the cost structure.In the US, the first identified COVID-positive patient was held in an isolated room, which was built during the Ebola crisis. A robot integrated within a camera, a stethoscope, and a microphone enabled patient consulting without any physical contact between the doctor and the patient. At present, robotics technology potentially enables surgeries to occur remotely without the entrance of surgeon into the room. Thus, this leads to the market growth during the pandemic.COVID-19 has had a severe impact on transportation, automotive, and trade activity. North America is a home for large number of manufacturing and technology companies. Thus, the impact of COVID-19 outbreak was quite severe in 2020 and likely in 2021 for the automotive and manufacturing sectors. However, the impact of COVID-19 is short-term and is likely to decrease in the coming years. Lucrative Regions in Robot End-Effector Market

By Type (Welding Guns, Clamps, Grippers, Suction Cups, Tool Changers, and Others),

Application (Handling, Assembly, Welding, Processing, Dispensing, and Others), Industry (Automotive, Metals and Machinery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, and Others),

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Robot End-Effector Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Robot End-Effector Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Robot End-Effector Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Robot End-Effector Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Robot End-Effector Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robot End-Effector Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Robot End-Effector Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Robot End-Effector Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Robot End-Effector Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Robot End-Effector Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Robot End-Effector Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Robot End-Effector Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Robot End-Effector Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Robot End-Effector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Robot End-Effector Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Robot End-Effector Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Robot End-Effector Revenue in 2020

3.3 Robot End-Effector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Robot End-Effector Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Robot End-Effector Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

