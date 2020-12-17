HD 2020 America’s Cup World Series Live Stream For FREE

Here is our recommended ways to watch America’s Cup Live Stream from anywhere. ACWS Auckland will run from December 17-19, with the Christmas Cup taking place on December 20. America’s Cup World Series will be the first opportunity for the teams to go head-to-head in official races, having squared off several times in practice duels in recent weeks.

Click Here To Watch America’s Cup Live

America’s Cup World Series will be the first opportunity for the teams to go head-to-head in official races, having squared off several times in practice duels in recent weeks.

The first three days follow a double round-robin format, with four races each day. Each team will face their three opponents on two occasions.

The top-ranked team from the round-robin will then face the fourth-best team in one semifinal, with the second-and third-place teams squaring off in the other.

The winners of each semifinal will face off in the Christmas Cup decider, while the two losers will race in a playoff for third.

For Team New Zealand, it is their only chance to take on the three prospective challengers in official races before America’s Cup match next March.

Luna Rossa, American Magic and INEOS Team UK will then battle it out in the Prada Cup starting in January, which will determine who will compete against the defender Team NZ in America’s Cup match.

Team New Zealand will head into the World Series as favorites, with their second AC75 Te Rehutai impressing early.

They have also shown early superiority in practice races against Luna Rossa in recent weeks.

But American Magic also showed they are a force, with Dean Barker leading the US syndicate to a practice race win over the Kiwis in the last race of the day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, INEOS Team UK are still somewhat of an unknown, with the team not completing a trial race until Tuesday against the Americans.

What is the America’s Cup?

America’s Cup, one of the oldest and best-known trophies in international sailing yacht competition. It was first offered as the Hundred Guinea Cup on August 20, 1851, by the Royal Yacht Squadron of Great Britain for a race around the Isle of Wight.

What is the Race format?

On the 17th of December at 3 pm, NZT two AC75s will line up for the very first race of this America’s Cup cycle. For the first three days of the PRADA ACWS Auckland (17th-19th of December), there will be four races per day of Round Robin competition when all of the four teams will race each other twice.

The fourth day (20th of December) the PRADA Christmas Race will kick-off and will be comprised of two knock out stages, the first stage consists of two head to head matchups, the winners of each will progress to the final, the losers to a 3rd & 4th match which will help decide the final rankings.

America’s Cup Christmas Race:

The PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the PRADA Christmas Race will see the teams congregate in Auckland, New Zealand from the 17th to the 20th of December 2020.

It is the first opportunity for all the teams to race against each other on their second AC75s ahead of the PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series in January and February 2021 and the Match for the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA in March.

Following the ACWS racing, a Christmas Race will mark the start of an exciting summer of America’s Cup action in Auckland.

How many races are in the 2020 America’s Cup?

The ACWS events have four races: two on Saturday and two on Sunday. The Sunday races count for double the points. All points are carried forward over all of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series events.

When and where is the America’s Cup 2020?

It all begins with the America’s Cup World Series Auckland between 17 – 20 Dec 2020 followed by the PRADA Cup from 15 Jan – 22 Feb 2021 and the 36th America’s Cup Match from 6-21 March. The America’s Cup’s returns once again to Auckland this December 2020.

How to watch America’s Cup World Series Live Stream from Anywhere:

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America’s Cup coverage is exclusively free-to-air on TVNZ. Coverage of each day of the World Series and Christmas Cup starts on TVNZ 1 at 2 pm. You can also live stream the action via TVNZ.co.nz.

How to watch America’s Cup Live Online:

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-notre-dame-vs-duke-live-stream-reddit-free-bas-157130651/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/basketball-streams-reddit-watch-duke-vs-notre-dame-live-stream–157130746/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-notre-dame-vs-duke-stream-free-reddit–157130844/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/duke-vs-notre-dame-live-stream-reddit-nfl-free-161220-157130920/

Every matches and racing of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA will be streamed live on Youtube, Facebook and americascup.com in almost every country around the world. The event official website will provide all the live contents including onboard camera footage, Virtual Eye graphics, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more.

The fans will be able to follow the action in real-time on their computer, mobile or tablet without the need to download an app. Full replay of the races will be available on the americascup.com minutes after the end of the last race of the day.

How to Watch America’s Cup Live on TV:

Fans of America’s Cup all around the world will be able to enjoy coverage via all forms of media on every screen in 2020 and 2021. The primary objective of the live broadcast of the 36th America’s Cup is to make this the most viewed and accessible America’s Cup competition.

To ensure both the most accessible and most complete live and highlights coverage from broadcasters in well over 195 territories, the 36th America’s Cup has partnered with free-to-air and pay networks.

How to watch America’s Cup Live from the United States:

U.S. viewers will be able to watch all racing live on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network and their website will carry most of the racing either live or with a time delay, and all races will be available on replay. International viewers will be able to watch the racing live and on replay via America’s Cup website and the America’s Cup YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/americascup