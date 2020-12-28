Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market to record extensive growth over 2020-2027

The study on Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle market are

CNH Industrial

Daimler Trucks

General Motors

MAN Truck & Bus

Volvo Trucks

Beiqi Foton Motor

BRC Gas Equipment

Cummins Westport

Dongfeng Motor

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor

Gaz

Honda

Impco Technologies

Isuzu Motors

Kamaz

Landi Renzo

Navistar

Renault

Volkswagen

Segment by Type

Light-duty NGV

Heavy-duty NGV

Segment by Application

Public Transportation

Logistics

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Scope

1.2 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Light-duty NGV

1.2.3 Heavy-duty NGV

1.3 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Public Transportation

1.3.3 Logistics

1.4 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle as of 2019)

3.4 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Business

12.1 CNH Industrial

12.1.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

12.1.2 CNH Industrial Business Overview

12.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development

12.2 Daimler Trucks

12.2.1 Daimler Trucks Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daimler Trucks Business Overview

12.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.2.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Development

12.3 General Motors

12.3.1 General Motors Corporation Information

12.3.2 General Motors Business Overview

12.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 General Motors Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.4 MAN Truck & Bus

12.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information

12.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Business Overview

12.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Development

12.5 Volvo Trucks

12.5.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information

12.5.2 Volvo Trucks Business Overview

12.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Development

12.6 Beiqi Foton Motor

12.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Business Overview

12.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.6.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Development

12.7 BRC Gas Equipment

12.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Corporation Information

12.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Business Overview

12.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.7.5 BRC Gas Equipment Recent Development

12.8 Cummins Westport

12.8.1 Cummins Westport Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cummins Westport Business Overview

12.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.8.5 Cummins Westport Recent Development

12.9 Dongfeng Motor

12.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Business Overview

12.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.9.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Development

12.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

12.10.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Business Overview

12.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.10.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Development

12.11 Ford Motor

12.11.1 Ford Motor Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ford Motor Business Overview

12.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ford Motor Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.11.5 Ford Motor Recent Development

12.12 Gaz

12.12.1 Gaz Corporation Information

12.12.2 Gaz Business Overview

12.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Gaz Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.12.5 Gaz Recent Development

12.13 Honda

12.13.1 Honda Corporation Information

12.13.2 Honda Business Overview

12.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Honda Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.13.5 Honda Recent Development

12.14 Impco Technologies

12.14.1 Impco Technologies Corporation Information

12.14.2 Impco Technologies Business Overview

12.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.14.5 Impco Technologies Recent Development

12.15 Isuzu Motors

12.15.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information

12.15.2 Isuzu Motors Business Overview

12.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.15.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Development

12.16 Kamaz

12.16.1 Kamaz Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kamaz Business Overview

12.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Kamaz Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.16.5 Kamaz Recent Development

12.17 Landi Renzo

12.17.1 Landi Renzo Corporation Information

12.17.2 Landi Renzo Business Overview

12.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.17.5 Landi Renzo Recent Development

12.18 Navistar

12.18.1 Navistar Corporation Information

12.18.2 Navistar Business Overview

12.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Navistar Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.18.5 Navistar Recent Development

12.19 Renault

12.19.1 Renault Corporation Information

12.19.2 Renault Business Overview

12.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Renault Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.19.5 Renault Recent Development

12.20 Volkswagen

12.20.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

12.20.2 Volkswagen Business Overview

12.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Volkswagen Light and Heavy duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

12.20.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

…

