CAGR 3.4%, Automotive Seat Belts Market is Estimated to Generate $7730.8 Million, Globally, by 2026
The global Automotive Seat Belts market size is projected to reach US$ 7730.8 million by 2026, from US$ 6324.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
The study on Automotive Seat Belts market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.
The report on the Automotive Seat Belts market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Seat Belts market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.
Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Seat Belts market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Seat Belts market are
Autoliv
KSS
TRW
Tokai Rika
Ashimori
Joyson Safety Systems
Berger Group
Samsong
Yanfeng
Songyuan
Jinheng
Belt-tech
Segment by Type
Inflatable Seat Belt
Common Belt
Single-stage Belt Force Limiters
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Research Report 2020 to 2026
1 Automotive Seat Belts Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Seat Belts Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Seat Belts Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Inflatable Seat Belt
1.2.3 Common Belt
1.2.4 Single-stage Belt Force Limiters
1.3 Automotive Seat Belts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Automotive Seat Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automotive Seat Belts Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Seat Belts Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Seat Belts Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Seat Belts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Seat Belts as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Seat Belts Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Seat Belts Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Seat Belts Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Seat Belts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Seat Belts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Seat Belts Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automotive Seat Belts Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Seat Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Seat Belts Business
12.1 Autoliv
12.1.1 Autoliv Corporation Information
12.1.2 Autoliv Business Overview
12.1.3 Autoliv Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Autoliv Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.1.5 Autoliv Recent Development
12.2 KSS
12.2.1 KSS Corporation Information
12.2.2 KSS Business Overview
12.2.3 KSS Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 KSS Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.2.5 KSS Recent Development
12.3 TRW
12.3.1 TRW Corporation Information
12.3.2 TRW Business Overview
12.3.3 TRW Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 TRW Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.3.5 TRW Recent Development
12.4 Tokai Rika
12.4.1 Tokai Rika Corporation Information
12.4.2 Tokai Rika Business Overview
12.4.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Tokai Rika Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.4.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development
12.5 Ashimori
12.5.1 Ashimori Corporation Information
12.5.2 Ashimori Business Overview
12.5.3 Ashimori Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Ashimori Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.5.5 Ashimori Recent Development
12.6 Joyson Safety Systems
12.6.1 Joyson Safety Systems Corporation Information
12.6.2 Joyson Safety Systems Business Overview
12.6.3 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Joyson Safety Systems Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.6.5 Joyson Safety Systems Recent Development
12.7 Berger Group
12.7.1 Berger Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Berger Group Business Overview
12.7.3 Berger Group Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Berger Group Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.7.5 Berger Group Recent Development
12.8 Samsong
12.8.1 Samsong Corporation Information
12.8.2 Samsong Business Overview
12.8.3 Samsong Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Samsong Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.8.5 Samsong Recent Development
12.9 Yanfeng
12.9.1 Yanfeng Corporation Information
12.9.2 Yanfeng Business Overview
12.9.3 Yanfeng Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Yanfeng Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.9.5 Yanfeng Recent Development
12.10 Songyuan
12.10.1 Songyuan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Songyuan Business Overview
12.10.3 Songyuan Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Songyuan Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.10.5 Songyuan Recent Development
12.11 Jinheng
12.11.1 Jinheng Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jinheng Business Overview
12.11.3 Jinheng Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Jinheng Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.11.5 Jinheng Recent Development
12.12 Belt-tech
12.12.1 Belt-tech Corporation Information
12.12.2 Belt-tech Business Overview
12.12.3 Belt-tech Automotive Seat Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Belt-tech Automotive Seat Belts Products Offered
12.12.5 Belt-tech Recent Development
…
