Automotive Silicone Market to increase by CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 2749.3 Million by 2020-2026 Says Ameco Research

The global Automotive Silicone market size is projected to reach US$ 2749.3 million by 2026, from US$ 2169.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

The study on Automotive Silicone market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Automotive Silicone market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Silicone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Silicone market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Silicone market are

Dow Corning Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials

Shin-Etsu

Wacker Chemie

KCC Corporation

Reiss Manufacturing Inc.

Mesgo S.P.A

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Delphi

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

India National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

GW Plastics

Segment by Type

High Temperature Vulcanised (HTV)

Room Temperature Vulcanised (RTV)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Fluorosilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Silicone Rubber (HCR)

Silicone Gels

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

