Automotive Textiles Market Global Share is Set for Rapid Growth with Revenues US$ 26350 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR 2.2% between Forecast Period

Automotive Textiles Market Global Share is Set for Rapid Growth with Revenues US$ 26350 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR 2.2% between Forecast Period8 min read
The global Automotive Textiles market size is projected to reach US$ 26350 million by 2026, from US$ 23190 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
The study on Automotive Textiles market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.
The report on the Automotive Textiles market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Textiles market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.
Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Textiles market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Textiles market are
Trevira
DowDuPont
Sage Automotive Interiors
Baltex
Reliance
Auto Textile S.A.
Global Safety Textiles
SMS Auto Fabrics
Autoliv
Lear Corporation
Johnson Controls
Acme Mills
Aunde
Borgers
Toyota Boshoku
International Textile Group
Autotech Nonwovens
Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.
ASGLAWO Technofibre
CMI-Enterprises
Segment by Type
Woven
Nonwoven
Composites
Segment by Application
Upholstery
Tires
Safety Devices
Engine Components
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Automotive Textiles Market Research Report 2020 to 2027
1 Automotive Textiles Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Textiles Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Textiles Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Woven
1.2.3 Nonwoven
1.2.4 Composites
1.3 Automotive Textiles Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Upholstery
1.3.3 Tires
1.3.4 Safety Devices
1.3.5 Engine Components
1.4 Automotive Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Textiles Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automotive Textiles Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Textiles Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automotive Textiles Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Textiles Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Textiles Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Textiles as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Textiles Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Textiles Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Textiles Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automotive Textiles Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Textiles Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automotive Textiles Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Textiles Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automotive Textiles Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Textiles Business
12.1 Trevira
12.1.1 Trevira Corporation Information
12.1.2 Trevira Business Overview
12.1.3 Trevira Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Trevira Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.1.5 Trevira Recent Development
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Business Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.3 Sage Automotive Interiors
12.3.1 Sage Automotive Interiors Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sage Automotive Interiors Business Overview
12.3.3 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sage Automotive Interiors Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.3.5 Sage Automotive Interiors Recent Development
12.4 Baltex
12.4.1 Baltex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Baltex Business Overview
12.4.3 Baltex Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Baltex Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.4.5 Baltex Recent Development
12.5 Reliance
12.5.1 Reliance Corporation Information
12.5.2 Reliance Business Overview
12.5.3 Reliance Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Reliance Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.5.5 Reliance Recent Development
12.6 Auto Textile S.A.
12.6.1 Auto Textile S.A. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Auto Textile S.A. Business Overview
12.6.3 Auto Textile S.A. Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Auto Textile S.A. Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.6.5 Auto Textile S.A. Recent Development
12.7 Global Safety Textiles
12.7.1 Global Safety Textiles Corporation Information
12.7.2 Global Safety Textiles Business Overview
12.7.3 Global Safety Textiles Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Global Safety Textiles Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.7.5 Global Safety Textiles Recent Development
12.8 SMS Auto Fabrics
12.8.1 SMS Auto Fabrics Corporation Information
12.8.2 SMS Auto Fabrics Business Overview
12.8.3 SMS Auto Fabrics Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 SMS Auto Fabrics Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.8.5 SMS Auto Fabrics Recent Development
12.9 Autoliv
12.9.1 Autoliv Corporation Information
12.9.2 Autoliv Business Overview
12.9.3 Autoliv Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Autoliv Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.9.5 Autoliv Recent Development
12.10 Lear Corporation
12.10.1 Lear Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 Lear Corporation Business Overview
12.10.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Lear Corporation Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.10.5 Lear Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Johnson Controls
12.11.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information
12.11.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview
12.11.3 Johnson Controls Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Johnson Controls Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.11.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.12 Acme Mills
12.12.1 Acme Mills Corporation Information
12.12.2 Acme Mills Business Overview
12.12.3 Acme Mills Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Acme Mills Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.12.5 Acme Mills Recent Development
12.13 Aunde
12.13.1 Aunde Corporation Information
12.13.2 Aunde Business Overview
12.13.3 Aunde Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Aunde Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.13.5 Aunde Recent Development
12.14 Borgers
12.14.1 Borgers Corporation Information
12.14.2 Borgers Business Overview
12.14.3 Borgers Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Borgers Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.14.5 Borgers Recent Development
12.15 Toyota Boshoku
12.15.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information
12.15.2 Toyota Boshoku Business Overview
12.15.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.15.5 Toyota Boshoku Recent Development
12.16 International Textile Group
12.16.1 International Textile Group Corporation Information
12.16.2 International Textile Group Business Overview
12.16.3 International Textile Group Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 International Textile Group Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.16.5 International Textile Group Recent Development
12.17 Autotech Nonwovens
12.17.1 Autotech Nonwovens Corporation Information
12.17.2 Autotech Nonwovens Business Overview
12.17.3 Autotech Nonwovens Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Autotech Nonwovens Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.17.5 Autotech Nonwovens Recent Development
12.18 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.
12.18.1 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. Business Overview
12.18.3 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.18.5 Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd. Recent Development
12.19 ASGLAWO Technofibre
12.19.1 ASGLAWO Technofibre Corporation Information
12.19.2 ASGLAWO Technofibre Business Overview
12.19.3 ASGLAWO Technofibre Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ASGLAWO Technofibre Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.19.5 ASGLAWO Technofibre Recent Development
12.20 CMI-Enterprises
12.20.1 CMI-Enterprises Corporation Information
12.20.2 CMI-Enterprises Business Overview
12.20.3 CMI-Enterprises Automotive Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 CMI-Enterprises Automotive Textiles Products Offered
12.20.5 CMI-Enterprises Recent Development
…
