Automotive Metal Market to Grow at 3.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 90420 Million in 2021-2026

The global Automotive Metal market size is projected to reach US$ 90420 million by 2026, from US$ 74220 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The study on Automotive Metal market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Automotive Metal market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Metal market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Metal market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Metal market are

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Group

HBIS Group

NSSMC Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

Hyundai Steel Company

Maanshan Steel

Thyssenkrupp

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Steel

Magnesium

Others

Segment by Application

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global Automotive Metal Market Research Report 2020 to 2026

1 Automotive Metal Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Metal Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Metal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Aluminum

1.2.3 Steel

1.2.4 Magnesium

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Automotive Metal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Body structure

1.3.3 Power train

1.3.4 Suspension

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Metal Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Metal Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Metal Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Metal as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Metal Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Metal Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Metal Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Metal Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Metal Business

12.1 ArcelorMittal

12.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.1.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

12.1.3 ArcelorMittal Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ArcelorMittal Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.2 China Baowu Group

12.2.1 China Baowu Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 China Baowu Group Business Overview

12.2.3 China Baowu Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 China Baowu Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.2.5 China Baowu Group Recent Development

12.3 HBIS Group

12.3.1 HBIS Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 HBIS Group Business Overview

12.3.3 HBIS Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 HBIS Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.3.5 HBIS Group Recent Development

12.4 NSSMC Group

12.4.1 NSSMC Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 NSSMC Group Business Overview

12.4.3 NSSMC Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NSSMC Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.4.5 NSSMC Group Recent Development

12.5 POSCO

12.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.5.2 POSCO Business Overview

12.5.3 POSCO Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 POSCO Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.5.5 POSCO Recent Development

12.6 Shagang Group

12.6.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shagang Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Shagang Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Shagang Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.6.5 Shagang Group Recent Development

12.7 Ansteel Group

12.7.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ansteel Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Ansteel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ansteel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.7.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

12.8 JFE Steel Corporation

12.8.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 JFE Steel Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 JFE Steel Corporation Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 JFE Steel Corporation Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.8.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Shougang Group

12.9.1 Shougang Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shougang Group Business Overview

12.9.3 Shougang Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Shougang Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.9.5 Shougang Group Recent Development

12.10 Tata Steel Group

12.10.1 Tata Steel Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tata Steel Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Tata Steel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Tata Steel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.10.5 Tata Steel Group Recent Development

12.11 Shandong Steel Group

12.11.1 Shandong Steel Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shandong Steel Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Shandong Steel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Shandong Steel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.11.5 Shandong Steel Group Recent Development

12.12 Nucor Corporation

12.12.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nucor Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 Nucor Corporation Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Nucor Corporation Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.12.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Hyundai Steel Company

12.13.1 Hyundai Steel Company Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hyundai Steel Company Business Overview

12.13.3 Hyundai Steel Company Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Hyundai Steel Company Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.13.5 Hyundai Steel Company Recent Development

12.14 Maanshan Steel

12.14.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information

12.14.2 Maanshan Steel Business Overview

12.14.3 Maanshan Steel Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Maanshan Steel Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.14.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Development

12.15 Thyssenkrupp

12.15.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.15.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

12.15.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Metal Products Offered

12.15.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

…

