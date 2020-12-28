Automotive Metal Market to Grow at 3.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 90420 Million in 2021-2026

Automotive Metal Market to Grow at 3.3% CAGR to Reach US$ 90420 Million in 2021-20267 min read
The global Automotive Metal market size is projected to reach US$ 90420 million by 2026, from US$ 74220 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
The study on Automotive Metal market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.
The report on the Automotive Metal market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Automotive Metal market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.
Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Automotive Metal market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Automotive Metal market are
ArcelorMittal
China Baowu Group
HBIS Group
NSSMC Group
POSCO
Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang Group
Tata Steel Group
Shandong Steel Group
Nucor Corporation
Hyundai Steel Company
Maanshan Steel
Thyssenkrupp
Segment by Type
Aluminum
Steel
Magnesium
Others
Segment by Application
Body structure
Power train
Suspension
Others
Few Significant from Table Of Contents
Global Automotive Metal Market Research Report 2020 to 2026
1 Automotive Metal Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Metal Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Metal Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Aluminum
1.2.3 Steel
1.2.4 Magnesium
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Automotive Metal Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Body structure
1.3.3 Power train
1.3.4 Suspension
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automotive Metal Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Metal Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Metal Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automotive Metal Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Metal Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Metal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Metal as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Metal Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Metal Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Metal Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automotive Metal Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Metal Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Metal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Metal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Metal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automotive Metal Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Metal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Metal Business
12.1 ArcelorMittal
12.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
12.1.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview
12.1.3 ArcelorMittal Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ArcelorMittal Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
12.2 China Baowu Group
12.2.1 China Baowu Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 China Baowu Group Business Overview
12.2.3 China Baowu Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 China Baowu Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.2.5 China Baowu Group Recent Development
12.3 HBIS Group
12.3.1 HBIS Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 HBIS Group Business Overview
12.3.3 HBIS Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 HBIS Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.3.5 HBIS Group Recent Development
12.4 NSSMC Group
12.4.1 NSSMC Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 NSSMC Group Business Overview
12.4.3 NSSMC Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 NSSMC Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.4.5 NSSMC Group Recent Development
12.5 POSCO
12.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information
12.5.2 POSCO Business Overview
12.5.3 POSCO Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 POSCO Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.5.5 POSCO Recent Development
12.6 Shagang Group
12.6.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Shagang Group Business Overview
12.6.3 Shagang Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Shagang Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.6.5 Shagang Group Recent Development
12.7 Ansteel Group
12.7.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 Ansteel Group Business Overview
12.7.3 Ansteel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Ansteel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.7.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development
12.8 JFE Steel Corporation
12.8.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 JFE Steel Corporation Business Overview
12.8.3 JFE Steel Corporation Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 JFE Steel Corporation Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.8.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Shougang Group
12.9.1 Shougang Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shougang Group Business Overview
12.9.3 Shougang Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Shougang Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.9.5 Shougang Group Recent Development
12.10 Tata Steel Group
12.10.1 Tata Steel Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Tata Steel Group Business Overview
12.10.3 Tata Steel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Tata Steel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.10.5 Tata Steel Group Recent Development
12.11 Shandong Steel Group
12.11.1 Shandong Steel Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Shandong Steel Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Shandong Steel Group Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Shandong Steel Group Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.11.5 Shandong Steel Group Recent Development
12.12 Nucor Corporation
12.12.1 Nucor Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nucor Corporation Business Overview
12.12.3 Nucor Corporation Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Nucor Corporation Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.12.5 Nucor Corporation Recent Development
12.13 Hyundai Steel Company
12.13.1 Hyundai Steel Company Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hyundai Steel Company Business Overview
12.13.3 Hyundai Steel Company Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Hyundai Steel Company Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.13.5 Hyundai Steel Company Recent Development
12.14 Maanshan Steel
12.14.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information
12.14.2 Maanshan Steel Business Overview
12.14.3 Maanshan Steel Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Maanshan Steel Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.14.5 Maanshan Steel Recent Development
12.15 Thyssenkrupp
12.15.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.15.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview
12.15.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Metal Products Offered
12.15.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
…
