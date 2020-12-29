ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Promising Growth Opportunities at Exponential CAGR of 12.6% With Estimated Market Size of US$ 8674.2 Million by 2026

The latest trending report Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 206 offered by Ameco Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market size is projected to reach US$ 8674.2 million by 2026, from US$ 4246 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026.

The study on ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Buy the report at a discounted rate!!! Exclusive offer!!!

We can provide sample pages for a better understanding of this report.

Request Sample of This Report @https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/252085

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Access Complete Report With Table Of [email protected]https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-adas-and-autonomous-driving-components-market-2020-2027-252085

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market are

ZF

Velodyne LiDAR

Magna International

NVIDIA Corporation

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Segment by Type

Cameras

Radars

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDARs

ECUs

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Few Significant from Table Of Contents

Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Research Report 2020 to 2026

1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Overview

1.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Product Scope

1.2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Radars

1.2.4 Ultrasonic Sensors

1.2.5 LiDARs

1.2.6 ECUs

1.3 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components as of 2019)

3.4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Type

4.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size by Application

5.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Business

12.1 ZF

12.1.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.1.2 ZF Business Overview

12.1.3 ZF ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ZF ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.1.5 ZF Recent Development

12.2 Velodyne LiDAR

12.2.1 Velodyne LiDAR Corporation Information

12.2.2 Velodyne LiDAR Business Overview

12.2.3 Velodyne LiDAR ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Velodyne LiDAR ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.2.5 Velodyne LiDAR Recent Development

12.3 Magna International

12.3.1 Magna International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Magna International Business Overview

12.3.3 Magna International ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Magna International ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.3.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.4 NVIDIA Corporation

12.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 NVIDIA Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 NVIDIA Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NVIDIA Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.4.5 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Robert Bosch

12.5.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.5.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

12.5.3 Robert Bosch ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Robert Bosch ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.5.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

12.6 Continental AG

12.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Continental AG Business Overview

12.6.3 Continental AG ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Continental AG ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.7 Delphi Automotive

12.7.1 Delphi Automotive Corporation Information

12.7.2 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

12.7.3 Delphi Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Delphi Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.7.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development

12.8 Denso Corporation

12.8.1 Denso Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Denso Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Denso Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Denso Corporation ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.8.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Infineon Technologies

12.9.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

12.9.3 Infineon Technologies ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Infineon Technologies ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Products Offered

12.9.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

13 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components

13.4 ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Industrial Chain Analysis

…



Download full study report, click [email protected] https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/252085

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

Follow Us:-

Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ameco-research

Twitter:https://twitter.com/AmecoResearch