Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2027

The study on Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2020 to 2027.

The report on the Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. The report also helps in understanding global Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projects the global market size.

Further, the report focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report includes value chain analysis, PEST analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive market. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive industry over the period of 2020 to 2027. Further, the competitive landscape given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive market are:

Panasonic(Sanyo)

CATL

BYD

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

A123 Systems

GS Yuasa Corp

Sony

Toshiba

Clarios

Saft Batteries

Hitachi

Maxell

VARTA Storage

Farasis Energy

EnterDel

Amperex Technology Limited

Cell-Con

Flux Power

Electrovaya

Huizhou Desay

COSLIGHT

Shenzhen BAK Technology

SCUD Group

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Shenzhen Auto-Energy

OptimumNano Energy

DLG Battery

Lithium Werks

