Vehicle Electrification Market Attain Valuation US$ 84610 million by 2026 with Burgeon CAGR 5.2%

The global Vehicle Electrification market size is projected to reach US$ 84610 million by 2026, from US$ 62560 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

The global Vehicle Electrification market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.

The global Vehicle Electrification market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.

The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Start/Stop System

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Liquid Heater PTC

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Starter Motor & Alternator

Actuators

By Application:

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Vehicle Electrification market are:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Borgwarner

Magna

Aisin

Johnson Controls

ZF

Valeo

Jtekt

Hitachi Automotive

Wabco

Major Points From Table Of Content

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Research Report 2020-2026

1 Vehicle Electrification Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Electrification

1.2 Vehicle Electrification Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Start/Stop System

1.2.3 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

1.2.4 Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

1.2.5 Electric Vacuum Pump

1.2.6 Electric Oil Pump

1.2.7 Electric Water Pump

1.2.8 Liquid Heater PTC

1.2.9 Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

1.2.10 Starter Motor & Alternator

1.2.11 Actuators

1.3 Vehicle Electrification Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vehicle Electrification Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

1.3.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

1.3.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.3.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Vehicle Electrification Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Vehicle Electrification Industry

1.7 Vehicle Electrification Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Vehicle Electrification Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Vehicle Electrification Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Vehicle Electrification Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Vehicle Electrification Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Vehicle Electrification Production

3.4.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Vehicle Electrification Production

3.5.1 Europe Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Vehicle Electrification Production

3.6.1 China Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Vehicle Electrification Production

3.7.1 Japan Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Vehicle Electrification Production

3.8.1 South Korea Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Vehicle Electrification Production

3.9.1 India Vehicle Electrification Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Vehicle Electrification Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Vehicle Electrification Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Vehicle Electrification Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vehicle Electrification Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Electrification Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Bosch Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Continental

7.2.1 Continental Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Continental Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Continental Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Denso

7.3.1 Denso Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Denso Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Denso Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Denso Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Delphi

7.4.1 Delphi Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Delphi Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Delphi Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Delphi Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Johnson Electric

7.5.1 Johnson Electric Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Johnson Electric Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Johnson Electric Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Borgwarner

7.7.1 Borgwarner Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Borgwarner Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Borgwarner Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Borgwarner Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Magna

7.8.1 Magna Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Magna Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Magna Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Magna Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aisin

7.9.1 Aisin Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Aisin Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aisin Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Aisin Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Johnson Controls

7.10.1 Johnson Controls Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Johnson Controls Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Johnson Controls Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ZF

7.11.1 ZF Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 ZF Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 ZF Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 ZF Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Valeo

7.12.1 Valeo Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Valeo Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Valeo Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Jtekt

7.13.1 Jtekt Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Jtekt Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Jtekt Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Jtekt Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Hitachi Automotive

7.14.1 Hitachi Automotive Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Hitachi Automotive Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Hitachi Automotive Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Hitachi Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Wabco

7.15.1 Wabco Vehicle Electrification Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Wabco Vehicle Electrification Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Wabco Vehicle Electrification Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Wabco Main Business and Markets Served

…

