Electric Truck Market is projected to reach US$ 30240 million by 2026 | Enlist CAGR 53.8%7 min read
The global Electric Truck market size is projected to reach US$ 30240 million by 2026, from US$ 2284.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 53.8% during 2021-2026.
The global Electric Truck market report provides in-depth analysis of the factors impacting the growth of target market along with insights on the aspects that create opportunities for player in order to survive the competitive market. The report provides the business outlook of the major player with their business overview, product portfolio, revenue by segment and region. It covers a detailed analysis in the key strategies adopted by the players in order to gain a business upfront against other competitors. The globe market report by region is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.
The published report provides valuable information on the revenue, consumption and production of the particular product in the market. The report provide data related to marketing strategies, marketing channels, and market positioning that is expected to help enterprises for strategic decision making. In addition, it also explains the current scenario and ongoing trend in the market along with revenue generation opportunities for players.
Get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)@ https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/252283
Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.
The global Electric Truck market data is gathered through extensive secondary and primary research and with the help of industry experts the data is validated and compiled in report that constitutes valuable such as pricing analysis, cost structure analysis, revenue share, and production share by manufactures. It also provides information related to various government regulation, new product launches and recent advancements on global level.
The information provided in the report is expected to help players in making decision related to establishment of new manufacturing units, strategic business merger and acquisition, and joint ventures. It provides data of the key raw materials, key suppliers of raw materials, and the market concentration rate of raw materials.
Segment by Type
Medium-duty Truck
Heavy-duty Truck
Segment by Application
Logistics
Municipal
Others
The major vendors covered:
Dongfeng
Hino Motors
Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)
PACCAR
Isuzu
Navistar
Renault
BYD
Smith Electric Vehicles
Zenith Motors
Alke XT
Voltia
Major Points From Table Of Content
Global Electric Truck Market Research Report 2020-2026
1 Electric Truck Market Overview
1.1 Electric Truck Product Scope
1.2 Electric Truck Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Medium-duty Truck
1.2.3 Heavy-duty Truck
1.3 Electric Truck Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Logistics
1.3.3 Municipal
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Electric Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Electric Truck Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Electric Truck Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Electric Truck Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Electric Truck Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Electric Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Electric Truck Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Electric Truck Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Electric Truck Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Electric Truck Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Electric Truck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Truck as of 2019)
3.4 Global Electric Truck Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Electric Truck Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Truck Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Electric Truck Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Electric Truck Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Electric Truck Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Electric Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Electric Truck Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Electric Truck Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Electric Truck Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Electric Truck Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Electric Truck Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Electric Truck Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Electric Truck Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Electric Truck Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Electric Truck Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Truck Business
12.1 Dongfeng
12.1.1 Dongfeng Corporation Information
12.1.2 Dongfeng Business Overview
12.1.3 Dongfeng Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Dongfeng Electric Truck Products Offered
12.1.5 Dongfeng Recent Development
12.2 Hino Motors
12.2.1 Hino Motors Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hino Motors Business Overview
12.2.3 Hino Motors Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Hino Motors Electric Truck Products Offered
12.2.5 Hino Motors Recent Development
12.3 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)
12.3.1 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Business Overview
12.3.3 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Electric Truck Products Offered
12.3.5 Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso) Recent Development
12.4 PACCAR
12.4.1 PACCAR Corporation Information
12.4.2 PACCAR Business Overview
12.4.3 PACCAR Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 PACCAR Electric Truck Products Offered
12.4.5 PACCAR Recent Development
12.5 Isuzu
12.5.1 Isuzu Corporation Information
12.5.2 Isuzu Business Overview
12.5.3 Isuzu Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Isuzu Electric Truck Products Offered
12.5.5 Isuzu Recent Development
12.6 Navistar
12.6.1 Navistar Corporation Information
12.6.2 Navistar Business Overview
12.6.3 Navistar Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Navistar Electric Truck Products Offered
12.6.5 Navistar Recent Development
12.7 Renault
12.7.1 Renault Corporation Information
12.7.2 Renault Business Overview
12.7.3 Renault Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Renault Electric Truck Products Offered
12.7.5 Renault Recent Development
12.8 BYD
12.8.1 BYD Corporation Information
12.8.2 BYD Business Overview
12.8.3 BYD Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 BYD Electric Truck Products Offered
12.8.5 BYD Recent Development
12.9 Smith Electric Vehicles
12.9.1 Smith Electric Vehicles Corporation Information
12.9.2 Smith Electric Vehicles Business Overview
12.9.3 Smith Electric Vehicles Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Smith Electric Vehicles Electric Truck Products Offered
12.9.5 Smith Electric Vehicles Recent Development
12.10 Zenith Motors
12.10.1 Zenith Motors Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zenith Motors Business Overview
12.10.3 Zenith Motors Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Zenith Motors Electric Truck Products Offered
12.10.5 Zenith Motors Recent Development
12.11 Alke XT
12.11.1 Alke XT Corporation Information
12.11.2 Alke XT Business Overview
12.11.3 Alke XT Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Alke XT Electric Truck Products Offered
12.11.5 Alke XT Recent Development
12.12 Voltia
12.12.1 Voltia Corporation Information
12.12.2 Voltia Business Overview
12.12.3 Voltia Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Voltia Electric Truck Products Offered
12.12.5 Voltia Recent Development
13 Electric Truck Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Electric Truck Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Truck
13.4 Electric Truck Industrial Chain Analysis
…
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19, Download Full Study [email protected] https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/252283
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
About Us:
Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Contact:
Email: [email protected]| +1 407 915 4157