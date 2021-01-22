Santa Monica Family Bakery Closing In Pandemic, Plans To Relocate

SANTA MONICA, CA — After more than 60 years in the Santa Monica community, a beloved bakery run by three sisters is closing and plans to relocate.

Vienna Pastry and its supporters are asking the public for help as the family bakery faces closure amid the pandemic. By Monday, its iconic location at 1215 Wilshire Blvd., near 12th Street, will shut down. The owners told Patch to stay tuned and to follow them on social media for updates on the new location, which has not been announced yet.

Before the global health emergency, special events, catering, weddings and birthday parties were a huge source of income for the shop. Now, with limited social gatherings and health guidelines prohibiting in-person events to stop the spread of the virus, the location will close its doors. But the owners still need the community’s help.

“Help us because we lost so many hotels, catering, and we canceled events,” one of the three sisters and owners, Jinous Khadavi, told Patch. The way people shop and celebrate has changed amid the pandemic, she added.

“Also, people coming, they don’t buy large quantities or very large cake, just a small cake, so it doesn’t cover all our expenses,” Khadavi said. “We need the support of the people of Santa Monica because we have been here for 65 years as, like, a landmark in Santa Monica, so hopefully they help us. It’s so important.”

Customer Bita Tishbi tells Patch the local business has been there for important family moments and celebrations. “My family and I have been going there since the ’80s,” Tishbi told Patch. “They have made my wedding cake, baby shower cake and multiple birthday cakes for my children.”

Tishbi’s family loves the shop’s chocolate mousse cakes and fruit tarts, along with all the other minipastries on offer.

Vienna Pastry in Santa Monica

Vienna Pastry in Santa Monica has been open in the community for 65 years and needs the community’s help during the pandemic. (Nicole Charky/Patch)

“Their prices have always been so reasonable, and they have made every effort to accommodate our special requests,” Tishbi said.

Santa Monica, CA

|News|

2d

Kamala Harris Inspires Girls, But Knowledge Makes Them Leaders

As Kamala Harris becomes vice president, how do we grow the number of women and women of color in political roles? We teach them young.

Megan VerHelst’s profile pictureMegan VerHelst, Patch StaffVerified Patch Staff Badge

Kamala Harris Inspires Girls, But Knowledge Makes Them Leaders

Reply

It’s more important than ever to support local business owners amid the pandemic, Tishbi said. “I know the Santa Monica community has relied on Vienna Pastry as their go-to bakery for celebrating special occasions, and I would hate to see them be gone because of the effects of this terrible pandemic,” she said.

You can continue to support Vienna Pastry at its current Santa Monica location through Monday and to its fundraiser online.

GoFundMe is a Patch promotional sponsor.

https://www.homeworkmarket.com/questions/free-tv-ufc-257-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-live-streams-mma-full-fight-2021-online

https://www.homeworkmarket.com/questions/free-tv-ufc-257-poirier-vs-mcgregor-2-live-streams-mma-full-fight-2021-online

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/