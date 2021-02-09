Investigation announced for Investors in shares of Contango Ore, Inc

An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Contango Ore, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.

Investors who purchased shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC: CTGO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Contango Ore, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Houston, TX based Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. Contango Ore, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $8.35 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2019, to $9.24 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020.

