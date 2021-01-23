Manchester Hoop Star’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Shirt Request Vetoed

MANCHESTER, NJ — The Manchester Township Board of Education has rejected a request by girls basketball star Destiny Adams for permission to wear the statement “Black Lives Matter” on her warmup shirt before high school basketball games this season.

Adams, a senior who is one of the most decorated basketball players in the school district’s history, spoke at Wednesday’s school board meeting, emphasizing that to her, the sole issue is about bringing awareness to the lack of equality and the struggles of the Black community.

“To me, Black Lives Matter has nothing to do with the police,” Adams said. “I have nothing against the police. It’s just that our lives cannot and will not matter until Black lives do.”