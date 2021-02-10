New Avenga CFO Mario Wilhelm 2021

Cologne, February 10th, 2021 – Avenga, a specialist for implementing complex digital transformation projects, has recruited Mario Wilhelm as its new CFO. In this role, he is responsible for Finance, Reporting and BI, as well as Legal and Compliance at the international IT service provider, which has more than 2,500 professionals at 19 locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. CFO Wilhelm reports to Jan Webering, CEO of Avenga.

“Avenga has established itself as a player in the international IT market within a short time, yet the journey has just begun. The DACH region, for example, is still heavily under-digitized and offers us excellent opportunities, which is underlined by the acquisition of new well-known customers from the logistics and pharmaceutical industries in recent weeks,” says Wilhelm. Another focus of his work is on the US: “The high level of expertise of our employees combined with the strengths of the various Avenga branches make us confident that we will be able to realize further growth opportunities there. Ensuring that we do this profitably is an immensely appealing task.”

Before joining Avenga, CFO Wilhelm spent almost six years as the Managing Director of Finance & HR at Netcologne. Other formative stages in his professional career include his positions at Unitymedia (most recently as VP of Controlling, Reporting & Planning) and PricewaterhouseCoopers as Manager of Corporate Finance. He is an avid water and winter sports enthusiast and lives in Bonn with his wife and two daughters.

“Mario Wilhelm is a perfect fit for Avenga, both as a person and from his previous track record,” says Avenga CEO Jan Webering. Continuing, he shares “He has plenty of international experience and has already successfully supported numerous other medium-sized ICT companies in their growth. I am very pleased that he is now strengthening our management team.”

