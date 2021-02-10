Family Firm’s Move Means Great News for West Palm Beach Homeowners

West Palm Beach, FL: February 10, 2020 – Having set the industry-standard in the West Palm Beach region, R C Windows & Doors is continuing to offer premium services from its newly opened location.

With more than 25 years experience, the company is delighted to announce that it has switched to a new warehouse location at 197 65th Terrace N #6, in West Palm Beach. R C Windows & Doors works by appointment only. You can (561) 966-1102 or email [email protected]

This means they will still be able to offer the best in windows and doors services, including sales, service installation, and repairs, to residents in West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, and surrounding areas.

“We offer free estimates on quality window and door repairs and replacements, which are done by real professionals,” commented founder Ron Conklin. “We care about our clients, their properties, and in getting the job done right and always on time.”

They also have decades of experience in dealing with revamping windows and doors that are prone to sticking, or that lose their ability to roll easily over time.

“If you have windows or sliding glass doors that need repair or replacement because they no longer slide or lock easily, we have the solutions and experience,” he added.

They can also solve the most challenging of problems, whether its doors or windows that don’t work properly anymore due to use or rust through to missing or broken parts. He advised: “Sometimes it’s more cost-effective to fix the parts that are broken. That’s where we can help. We’re the local window and door repair specialists.”

https://ticketbud.com/events/04979ca0-6bce-11eb-b994-42010a71700f

https://ticketbud.com/events/9ebe1c78-6bce-11eb-a743-42010a71700f

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/