Here Are the 100 Most Sustainable Companies Right Now 2021

It was a year marked by a public health catastrophe, a plunge in economic output, and widespread social unrest—crisis upon crisis that ultimately challenged individuals and institutions to find their conscience. And American companies stepped up.

Fifty years after Nobel laureate Milton Friedman famously declared that the sole “social responsibility of business is to increase its profits,” corporations are abandoning the dictum. “We’ve seen a demonstrable and well-articulated pivot of Corporate America in terms of how they’re aiming to please,” says Savita Subramanian, a strategist at Bank of America. “They’ve gone from shareholder to stakeholder returns. That’s huge.”

Companies, Subramanian says, pumped more than a $1 trillion into the economy last year through cash gifts, free masks, loan forbearance, and other forms of generosity. It was on the scale of the federal government’s stimulus programs.

Institutions such as the Business Roundtable and World Economic Forum are pushing corporations to report on how they take care of all stakeholders—including their employees, customers, local and broader communities, and the environment—and not just shareholders. As a result, “this group of executives has a completely different level of understanding” of their responsibilities than in 2018, when Barron’s published its first list, says John Streur, CEO of Calvert Research & Management, the sustainable investment shop. “It’s almost a sea change.”

This reorientation includes increased efforts by corporations to mitigate their impact on the environment, as well as bolstering employee welfare, community health, and customer satisfaction. The firms in Barron’s latest ranking of most sustainable companies scored high in several of these areas in 2020. Several members of our top 10 are there for the first time, and there are 28 new companies on this year’s overall list.

“We added ‘society’ as a stakeholder two or three years ago, as we thought about our purpose,” says Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of No. 9-ranked Verizon Communications (ticker: VZ), up from No. 30 in 2020. “Ignoring our environmental and social footprints doesn’t create a long-term sustainable organization. The investments we make in our [wireless] network don’t have a one-year payback. They will only be good investments if we have customers and employees.”

Shareholders have been pushing companies to evolve, too. Money has flooded into sustainable funds and other accounts, with assets exceeding $17 trillion at the beginning of 2020, up 42% from $12 trillion at the beginning of 2018, according to US SIF, the trade group for the sustainable investment industry. The number represents about a third of the $51.4 trillion in U.S. assets under management.

In Barron’s fourth annual list of the most sustainable companies, created for us by Calvert Research & Management, a unit of Eaton Vance (EV), the top companies include Best Buy (BBY), at No. 1; Agilent Technologies (A), No. 2; Ecolab (ECL), No. 3; Autodesk (ADSK), No. 4; Voya Financial (VOYA), No. 5; Tiffany, No. 6; Robert Half International (RHI), No. 7; V.F. Corp. (VFC), No. 8; and ON Semiconductor (ON), No. 10. Tiffany, which was purchased by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.France) this year, will no longer be evaluated as an independent company. Five of those companies are newcomers to the top 10 this year.

Sustainability means many things, but companies usually are judged on a series of environmental, social, and corporate governance metrics, known as ESG, that measure how a company’s managers make decisions and plan for the future in areas beyond profitability. These have been codified by a number of organizations, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, which stresses that investors look at factors that are particularly material to specific industries.

