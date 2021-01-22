Parking Management Market Research Report by Technology, by Component, by Parking Site

Parking Management Market Research Report by Technology (Image Processing, License Plate Recognition, Reservation-Based Parking Management Systems, RFID-Based Parking Management Systems, and Visible Light Communication), by Component (Services and Solutions), by Parking Site, by Deployment, by End User – Global Forecast to 2025 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Parking Management Market is expected to grow from USD 3,707.00 Million in 2020 to USD 5,410.57 Million by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Parking Management Market is expected to grow from EUR 3,250.37 Million in 2020 to EUR 4,744.09 Million by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Parking Management Market is expected to grow from GBP 2,889.58 Million in 2020 to GBP 4,217.50 Million by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Parking Management Market is expected to grow from JPY 395,631.57 Million in 2020 to JPY 577,445.18 Million by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Parking Management Market is expected to grow from AUD 5,383.06 Million in 2020 to AUD 7,856.87 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Parking Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the Parking Management Market studied across Image Processing, License Plate Recognition, Reservation-Based Parking Management Systems, RFID-Based Parking Management Systems, and Visible Light Communication.

Based on Component, the Parking Management Market studied across Services and Solutions. The Services further studied across Support & Maintenance Services and System Integration Services. The Solutions further studied across Parking Access & Revenue Control Solutions, Parking Guidance System, Permit Management Solutions, Reservation Management Solutions, and Security & Surveillance.

Based on Parking Site, the Parking Management Market studied across Off-Street and On-Street.

Based on Deployment, the Parking Management Market studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on End User, the Parking Management Market studied across Commercial and Residential. The Commercial further studied across Airports, Railway Stations, & Bus Terminals, Office Spaces, and Retail, Entertainment, and Leisure.

“The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Based on Geography, the Parking Management Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Parking Management Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Parking Management Market including Amano, APCOA Parking AG, Chetu, CivicSmart, Inc, Conduent Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Flowbird Group, Get My Parking, Group Indigo, INRIX, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., Parkmobile Group, Parkoffice, Passport Labs, Precise Parklink, Q-Free ASA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, SKIDATA GmbH, Smart Parking, SpotHero, Streetline, Swarco Holding, T-Systems International GmbH, Tiba Parking Systems, and Urbiotica.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Parking Management Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Parking Management Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Parking Management Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Parking Management Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Parking Management Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Parking Management Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Parking Management Market?