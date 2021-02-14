On This World Cancer Day, Let’s Pledge To Cure Oral Submucous Fibrosis 2021

Mouth Opening Treatment at Home Kit from Dr. Bharat Agravat is the greatest gift to OSMF patients across the world.

AHMEDABAD, 14TH FEBRUARY, 2021 – The scourge of cancer in all its egregiously maleficent and appallingly diverse forms has been steadily growing across the world. There is barely a part or organ in the body that is left which hasn’t been attacked by the parasitic submicroscopic infectious organisms. Chief among them is the most innocuous and the deadliest — Oral Cancer.

On the occasion of this Cancer Awareness Month 2021, our voice reminds everyone of the dangers of oral cancer, and more specifically, Oral Submucous Fibrosis (OSMF). But OSMF patients find it very difficult to open their mouths completely. They also constantly suffer from mouth rashes and are unable to eat food properly. Add to it the sorry state of not being able to attend social gatherings for the aforementioned reasons. And all of these are symptoms of those who smoke and chew tobacco, nicotine, khaini and pan masala.

“Is OSMF dangerous? Not particularly. However, if left untreated, it could lead to life-threatening conditions. But good news! Top Indian dentist Dr. Bharat Agravat ( https://www.drbharat.agravat.com ) , who has over two decades of experience, offers OSMF Mouth Opening Treatment at Home Kit. It consists of

1. OSMF Lollipops™

2. Unique Mouth Opener™

3. OSMF Gel™

4. OSMF Tablets™

This treatment eliminates Restricted Mouth Opening, Xerostomia, Swollen Gums and Oral Ulceration. The products are manufactured at a GMP Certified Facility and the treatment is FDA Approved. Relief comes to you at a rapid pace. Since it is a DIY product, you can easily use this at home as per your convenience or carry it anywhere. And in a very short time, you get back your healthy life. Having said that, we urge you strongly to quit the bad habits of smoking and chewing nicotine. Stay healthy. Stay safe. Your family needs you”, said a top executive at Smile In Hour dental clinic.

Contact

Address – Smile in Hour® Spalon Dental Clinic Thaltej & Bodakdev

Mohini Complex, UF-2, Beside Atithi Dining Hall Near The Pride Hotel. Off S.G. Road, Judges Bunglow Rd, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054

About

OSMF Mouth Opening Kit is a path-breaking, Do-it-yourself combo of mouth opening medicine tablets and mouth opening exercise device. It has been invented by Dr. Bharat Agravat. He is Cosmetic and Implants Dental Surgeon and has set new benchmarks of award-winning excellence in his 20 year long career. Also Dr Harsha Agravat is renowned and well known reputed Ayurveda herbalist in India.

