LAPD Employee Posts ‘Disgusting’ George Floyd Valentine Photo

LOS ANGELES, CA — A member of the Los Angeles Police Department posted a photo of George Floyd online with the caption “you take my breath away,” a department email says and a spokesperson confirmed to Patch.

A personnel complaint has since been initiated, said LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes. Cervantes was unable to disclose any information about the employee nor when the post was published.

“We are aware of that inappropriate post,” Cervantes said.

An email from Captain Jay Mastick of the Harbor Patrol Division was sent to the department’s harbor personnel on Friday. The email was posted to Twitter by journalist and political commentator Jasmyne Cannick on Saturday.

“I just received word through the chain of command of a complaint that was generated on an inappropriate online post from a Department member,” Mastick wrote in the email. “The post depicts a photo of George Floyd, with a caption, ‘you take my breath away’ in a valentine format.

