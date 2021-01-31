CDC Public Transportation Mask Mandate: What You Need To Know

ACROSS AMERICA — Face masks will be required on all public transportation nationwide to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late Friday.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect indefinitely. It applies to all public transportation — including buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, subways or rideshare vehicles when traveling into, within and out of the U.S. — and employees of such services will be required to enforce the rule.

Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth and must have at least two or more layers of breathable fabric, secured to the head with ties, ear loops or elastic bands. If gaiters are worn, they should have two layers of fabric or be folded to make two layers.

Additionally, the public transportation mask requirement will not apply under the following circumstances, according to the order:

While eating, drinking or taking medication, for brief periods;

While communicating with a person who is hearing impaired when the ability to see someone’s mouth is essential for communication (i.e. lip reading);

On a plane, if wearing an oxygen mask is necessary due to the loss of cabin pressure or another event affecting aircraft ventilation;

If unconscious (for reasons other than sleeping), incapacitated, unable to be woken up or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance; or

When necessary to temporarily remove the mask to verify the person’s identity, such as during Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening or when asked to do so by the ticket or gate agent, or any law enforcement official.

Other mask exemptions included in the can be found on the CDC’s website.

Acceptable mask attributes include:

Manufactured or homemade masks;

Reusable or disposable;

Masks with inner filter pockets;

Clear masks or cloth masks with a clear plastic panel may be used for communicating with those who are hearing impaired or others who need to see a speaker’s mouth to understand speech; and

Medical masks and N-95 respirators.

The CDC’s order comes just over a week after President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring masks for traveling in the U.S., as well as requiring a negative COVID-19 test for travelers coming to the U.S. from other countries.

