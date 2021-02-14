Quixy wins the “Top 25 Indian Sellers” Best Software Award 2026

Hyderabad, India – Quixy, one of the leading no-code application development and BPM platform, has announced that it has been awarded the “Top 25 Indian Sellers” Best Software award for 2021 by G2. Quixy has the distinction of being the only “No-Code” platform covered in this elite list from G2. Headquartered in Chicago, US, G2 is the world’s leading and eminent B2B software and services review platform.

Quixy offers a differentiating factor to its users, of being an “Advanced” no-code platform enabling them to go beyond automating simple department-level workflows. Quixy platform empowers businesses to build complex and comprehensive enterprise-grade applications without writing any code. Founded in 2019, Quixy currently serves customers in more than fifteen countries across five continents and over ten industry verticals and unique requirements. Quixy’s platform is also certified to comply with the ISO 27001 and SOC2 Type2 Data Security requirements.

G2 scores products based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. They apply a unique algorithm (v3.0) to this data to calculate the customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real-time. G2’s Market Presence score is a combination of 15 metrics from G2’s user reviews, publicly available information, and third-party sources.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Gautam Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO at Quixy said, “We are committed to delivering supreme value to our customers, partners & associates. This recognition from G2 inspires us to reach higher and be steadfast in our mission to democratize digital transformation. A big thank you to all our customers & partners. And Congratulations to the wonderful Quixy team.”

Quixy is also rated “Leader” for No-Code Application Development and Business Process Management in G2’s Winter 2020 report. In addition, Quixy has been recognized as the Top 10 B2B Software Companies from Hyderabad, a fast-growing hub for global SaaS companies. Quixy has also earned community review badges, including “Easiest Setup”, “Easiest to Use”, “Best Support”, “Best Results” and “Best Est. RoI”.

For more information about Quixy and to learn how Quixy is enabling digital transformation for its customers, please visit https://quixy.com.

Connect with Quixy

Follow @quixyofficial on https://twitter.com/quixyofficial

Connect with Quixy on https://linkedin.com/company/quixyofficial/

For press inquiries, write to us at [email protected]

For everything else, contact us at https://quixy.com/contact

379A Ground Floor, Plot, 8-2-293/82/A/379 &, No 379, Road Number 10, Jubilee Hills

About Quixy

Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster compared to the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.

https://clustercollaboration.eu/content/free-tv-six-nations-rugby-2021-live-stream-ireland-vs-france-online-free

https://clustercollaboration.eu/content/free-tv-ireland-vs-france-live-online-2021-six-nations

https://clustercollaboration.eu/faq-page/free-real-madrid-vs-valencia-2021-live-streaming-game-online

https://clustercollaboration.eu/faq-page/socer-game-real-madrid-vs-valencia-2021-live-streaming-free

https://clustercollaboration.eu/faq-page/real-madrid-vs-valencia-2021-live-streaming-soccer-games-free

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/