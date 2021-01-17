Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Sonar System Market Outlook – 2027: The global unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) sonar system market is experiencing a significant growth, due to increase in demand for sonar systems in naval forces for anti-submarine capabilities. Unmanned underwater vehicles are any vehicles that are able to operate underwater without a human occupant. Further, UUVs are used for missions such as intelligence, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, and submarine warfare. Sonar system uses propagation of sound in fluid to navigate, communicate, and detect other objects under the water surface. Additionally, sonars are classified on the capability of transmission, active sonars transmit acoustic pulses to listen for echo while passive sonars only receive the ambient sound made by ships, submarines, and marine mammals.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Platform, Installation, Operation, Application, End User, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, DSIT, Aselsan, Atlas Elektronik, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon, L3, Lockheed Martin, and Navico.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Government has imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 causing the sonar system manufacturers to halt manufacturing processes.

Ship builders are facing operational issues in ship construction and sonar system installation due to government decision to enforce lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naval forces are forced to delay on-going military projects involving sonar system installation & upgradation, due to lack of workforce caused by the travel advisory issued by governments globally.

Sonar system manufacturers are witnessing disruption in supply chain of components and raw materials required for the development & testing of sonar system.

Maritime trade activities such as oil trade, are also on a standstill due to decline in demand. Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic has affected the maritime tourism activities as well.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in maritime tourism activities, increase in demand for seaborne trade activities, and rise in adoption of UUV are the factors that drive the global unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) sonar system market. However, marine life hazard due to sonar usage hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing military naval fleets, research & development in sensor technology, and developments in artificial intelligence present new pathways in the industry.

The global unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) sonar system market trends are as follows:

Rise in adoption of UUV

Underwater drones are used for applications such as ship hull inspection, wreck inspection, ocean floor mapping, hydro thermal vent detection, underwater exploration, oceanic research, and mining, among others. UUVs use synthetic aperture sonar that combines acoustic signals to form a high along-track resolution image of the target which is more efficient that surface level sonar system with advantage of operator safety. Moreover, UUVs play crucial role in naval warfare due to its capabilities such as mine sweeping, intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and submarine combat. For instance, in 2019, US Navy awarded Boeing a 43 million USD contract to develop Orca extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs). Orca is a long range autonomous reconfigurable UUV capable of payload delivery. Boeing has partnered with Huntington Ingalls Industries (Americas largest military shipbuilding company headquartered in Virginia, US) to test, fabricate, and deliver Orca class UUVs. Such rise in adoption of UUV is expected to boost the sonar system market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Platform Ship Airborne Installation Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

Airborne

Vessel-Mounted

Towed Port Operation Passive

Active

Dual Application Commercial

Defense End User Retrofit

Line Fit

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global UUV sonar system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) sonar system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global UUV sonar system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global UUV sonar system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) sonar system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the UUV sonar system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

