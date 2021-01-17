Military Parachute Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Military Parachute Market Outlook – 2027

Military parachuting is delivering soldiers and supplies into action. There are various application of parachutes for armed forces that involve jumping out of a plane, waiting for the canopy to open automatically from a “static line” attached to the aircraft, and others.

The special forces around the world also use high altitude high opening (HAHO) parachuting. This involves expert parachutists deploying their steerable chutes at a high altitude. Parachute help soldiers to glide long distances to their target and approach those areas of enemy territory that it would be too dangerous to fly a plane over. Unlike high altitude low opening HALO jumpers, HAHO parachutists have to breathe bottled oxygen during their descent.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, application, and component Regions covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and Middle East and Africa Companies covered Butler Parachute Systems , Zodiac Aerospace , Airborne Systems Inc. , FXC Corporation , Atair Aerospacs, SPEKON Company , Mills Manufacturing , Cirrus Aircraft , Parachute Systems , and NH Global SDN BHD

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The global market for military parachute is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of military parachute, which negatively impact the military parachute market growth.

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Airborne combing and para trooping exercises are increasingly being done various armed forces to train their forces for tough situation. Growing instances of joint para-trooping exercises and increasing air-borne combing will substantially contribute to the sales of military parachutes.

In addition, there is growing use of military parachute for troop landing and aerial delivery in emergency (disaster, war, epidemic etc.). This is the significant driver for military parachute market.

Moreover, there is special emphasis of industry to develop and produce more parachutes which are lightweight and have high load carrying capabilities, keeping in mind the requirement of military forces and the tough terrain armed forces operates.

Among very few restraint for military parachute market is maintaining quality along with striving to make canopy material lighter in weight. In case of any error in parachute manufacturing can lead to fatal injuries for soldiers.

Aircraft parachute market trends are as follows:

The PS-2 Multi-Mission Parachute System is the latest High Performance Parachute System offered by Airborne Systems. The PS-2 features a harness container that is capable of both bottom-of-container pilot chute deployment and drogue fall deployment methods. The drogue system utilizes a new center of pack mounted drogue release.

The PS-2 parachute has many features such as, Flat jumper position while in droguefall, inherently safe design causes drogue to release if the Main container opens, two stage drogue collapse eliminates the “Trap-Door” effect when the drogue is released, and new proprietary drogue design is stable and consistent during droguefall.

The harness container incorporates eight attachment points including high attachment points with outboard handles to provide the user the maximum ability to customize equipment attachments. Additional attachments include oxygen and radio pouches that can be set up on either side of the jumper.

Specially designed air vent padding ensures the Harness fits the jumper comfortably while maintaining maximum airflow to cool the jumper. Primary and secondary drogue release handles are located in standard positioning to ensure easy transition for qualified jumpers.

Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments Type Round Parachute

Ram-air Parachute

Square or Para foil Parachute

Others Application Military

Cargo

Sports

Rescue

Others Components Canopy

Cords

Tapes

Webbings

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the military parachute market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the military parachute market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight military parachute market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed military parachute market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in military parachute market report:

Which are the leading players active in the military parachute market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

