Shoulder Fired Weapons Market To Undertake Strapping Growth by 2030

Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Outlook – 2027

A shoulder-fired weapon is an explosive-carrying, self-propelled projectile fired at a target, while being small enough to be carried by a single person and fired while held on one’s shoulder. Shoulder-launched weapons usually fire at one of two main target types—ground targets or air targets. Moreover, weapons for use against ground targets come in a wide variety of types and sizes, with smaller, unguided weapons generally used for close range combat and larger, guided systems for longer ranges.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, technology Regions covered North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of LATAM), and Middle East and Africa Companies covered Lockheed Martin Corporation , Thales Group , Saab AB , KBP Instrument Design Bureau , Raytheon Company , Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, MBDA, General Dynamic Corporation

COVID-19 scenario analysis-

The global market for shoulder fired weapons is severely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a decline in the economic growth in almost all the major countries, thus affecting consumer spending patterns.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Moreover, small vendors and OEMs are not able to sell spare parts and other raw material to defense and other industries dependent on it.

Thus, insufficiency in raw material supply is expected to hamper the production rate of shoulder fired weapons, which negatively impact the shoulder fired weapons market growth.

However, this situation is expected to improve as government has started relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

There is growing use of shoulder fired weapons by armed forces throughout the world. The use of Shoulder Fired Weapons give a huge advantage to troops by engaging targets without worrying about the accuracy of the strike and weight of the weapon.

Moreover, with the increasing use of sophisticated armored machinery in conflicts, many countries are increasing the use shoulder fired weapons. This is one of the biggest driver for the shoulder fired weapons market.

In addition of convenience and target attack, shoulder fired weapons are cost effective than most conventional weapon which are not only cumbersome to carry by armed forces but are also of exorbitant prices. This is one of significant driving factor for shoulder fired weapons market.

Restraint factors for Shoulder Fired Weapons are those latest smart weapon system which are laced with upgraded technology and fine outcomes. Shoulder fired weapons must adept these emerging technologies to remain viable option for users.

Shoulder fired weapons market trends are as follows:

Raytheon Technologies recently launched 40-mm Pike guided munitions which is fired from a rifle-mounted grenade launcher. It measures 40 mm in diameter, only a half-inch larger than the 25 mm rounds fired by some military machine guns like those in the F-35 fighter jet and the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Soldiers can fire the two-pound, 16.8-inch long Pike munitions from a rifle-mounted grenade launcher.

Key segments covered:

Segments Subsegments Type Projectile

Launcher Technology Guided

Unguided

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the shoulder fired weapons market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the share.

Shoulder fired weapons market the current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the shoulder fired weapons market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed shoulder fired weapons market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the shoulder fired weapons market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the shoulder fired weapons market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

