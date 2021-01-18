Exclusive Insights on High Growth Transcriptomics Market – Illumina, QIAGEN (Exiqon), Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific

“The Transcriptomics Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Transcriptomics incorporates the exploration and assortment of transcriptomes and finds diverse applications, chiefly in molecular genetics. The global transcriptomics market could see a whole lot of instances of new product launch. For example, Trio RNA-Seq launched by NuGEN Technologies, Inc. is particularly suited for low abundance transcripts applications as it offers an extremely sensitive whole transcriptomics solution. This innovation embodies three powerful technologies, viz. single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), DimerFree, and AnyDeplete, for performing high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis.

The international transcriptomics market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing amount of investments directed toward research and development activities in molecular genetics. Newer innovations such as those pertaining to next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) have birthed as a result of the technological advancements in the international transcriptomics market. With improved precision and accuracy, these cutting-edge technologies can be put to use with a view to help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity of a vast range of diverse organisms. This will in turn assist to furnish precise outcomes and manage colossal quantities of transcriptomics data with the help of improved data analysis practices.

High cost of service on account of the dearth of trained professionals and high input cost is projected to discourage end users from opting for transcriptomics. Howbeit, cheaper and novel technologies that keep cost in view are anticipated to set the tone for the global transcriptomics market. The analysts foresee a steady growth over the forecast years on the part of the global transcriptomics market as cardiac diseases coupled with pollution-related ailments spread their presence worldwide. Biotechnology research and drug innovation actively and extensively employ transcriptomics technologies.

Key Competitors of the Global Transcriptomics Market are:

QIAGEN (Exiqon)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Fluidigm Corporation

Promega Corporation

Regional Transcriptomics Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

Important Features of the report:

– Detailed analysis of the Global Transcriptomics market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global Transcriptomics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Transcriptomics market performance

