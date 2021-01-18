Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market (covid-19 analysis) SWOT analysis, key indicators, forecast to 2025 | St. Jude Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, Medtronic

“Overview Of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Industry 2020-2025:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), also referred as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure repairs the valve without removing the old, damaged valve. Instead, it wedges a replacement valve into the aortic valve’s place. Normally valve replacement method requires an open heart procedure with a sternotomy, in which the chest is surgically separated for the treatment. Whereas, the TAVR procedures can be done through very small openings that leave all the chest bones in place.

Rising patient awareness about the benefits of minimally invasive procedures such as less traumatic surgical experience, reduced hospital stay and faster recovery would meet the patients demand. Factors such as increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growing patient awareness and increase in screening and detection of AAA would boost the demand for transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Moreover, technological advancement in surgical procedures would also significantly raise the demand of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures. The global population is aging and increasing, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. It is expected that the global aged population would rise from 11% (760 million) in 2011 to 22% (2 billion) by 2050. Aging induces the minimally invasive surgical procedures which necessitates in the growing of endovascular procedures. Therefore, the fact that the world is aging acts as a driver for the growth of transcatheter aortic valve replacement market. However, high cost is considered as a constraint for the development of this market to some extent during the study period.

North America dominates the global market for transcatheter aortic valve replacement and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America would be primarily attributed to introduction of technologically advanced and innovative products in the market.

The Top key vendors in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market include are:-

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Meril Life Sciences

Bracco (HLT)

JenaValve Technology

