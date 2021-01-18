Hydraulic Valve Actuators Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025 – Flowserve, Cameron, Emerson Process Management, GE Energy

“The Hydraulic Valve Actuators Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Hydraulic valve actuators are used in flow control application, for the actuation of valves using hydraulic fluid power. Based on the movement of the valve arm, the hydraulic valve actuators can be classified in to rotary or linear actuating valves. Rotary valve actuators consist of quarter turn and multi-turn actuators used in the actuation of ball valves, butterfly valves, globe valves etc. Whereas the linear hydraulic actuators are applied in functioning of gate valves.

Increasing usage of hydraulic systems in mining, construction, and agricultural equipment has supplemented the overall market growth. Technological advancements such as development of electro-hydraulic technology is amongst other factors propelling the demand for pneumatic cylinders. Moreover, the integration of hydraulics with electronics has expanded the usage of hydraulic cylinders in applications areas such as renewable energy. However, high cost of manufacturing and lack of product differentiation of pneumatic cylinders are challenges faced by the players operating in the market.

Cameron

GE Energy

Flowserve

Emerson Process Management

Pentair

Rotork

AUMA Actuators

Spirax Sarco

Linear Actuator

Rotary Actuator

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metal & Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Aviation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

