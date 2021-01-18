Hydraulic Equipment for Mobile Applications Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025 | Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Bosch Rexroth, Parker Hannifin, Eaton

“ Hydraulic Equipment for Mobile Applications Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Hydraulic equipment uses pressurized fluid to perform various machinery operations. Different types of fluids, including synthetic fire-resistant, phosphate ester fire-resistant, and petroleum-based fluids are used in hydraulic equipment. An engine is used to drive the pump to pressurize the hydraulic fluid.

The growth in construction activities is one of the primary growth factors for this market. The rise in urban population has resulted in an increase in construction activities across the globe, especially in the developing regions in APAC that are currently witnessing major growth in the infrastructure development and real estate sectors. This will bolster the demand for hydraulic equipment for various construction activities such as the construction of roads, railways, housing, infrastructure, and airports and also fuel the demand for earthmoving equipment such as excavators, loaders, bulldozers, and cranes.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market in the next four years. The replacement of hydraulic equipment, parts, and accessories in various industries in the region and the industrial and economic development in South America, will fuel market growth in this region. Also, the focus of the developing countries such as India and China towards the mechanization of agriculture and infrastructure development, will also lead to the rise in exports of agricultural and aerospace equipment to APAC, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.

Key Competitors of the Global Hydraulic Equipment for Mobile Applications Market are:

Bosch Rexroth

Eaton

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Parker Hannifin

Brevini Fluid Power

Dongyang Mechatronics

WEBER-HYDRAULIK

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Cylinders

Pumps and Motors

Valves

By The End Users/Applicatin, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction and Material Handling

Marine

